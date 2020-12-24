Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Women Nutrition Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Women Nutrition Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Women Nutrition. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Nestle (Switzerland), Vega (India), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Herbalife (United States), Thorne Research (United States), Herb Pharm (United States), Nutricia (Netherlands), Optimum Nutrition (United States), NOW Foods (United States) and Hammer Nutrition (United States).



Favorable initiatives taken by governments and other organizations in creating awareness and improving women's health are also driving the market growth. Women need more nutrients than men. The different nutritional needs are due to male and female hormones. Many working women face iron deficiency because of blood loss during menstruation. Also, it is difficult for them to have a proper meal during work time. So it is important to include meat, fish, and poultry in the regular diet. Vegetarians can consume Spinach, kidney beans, black beans, lentils, split peas. These are high in the iron source. For instance, the FDA established Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMPs) for dietary supplements that companies should follow to ensure the purity, strength, and composition of the products. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), independent organizations like NSF International, U.S. Pharmacopeia, and ConsumerLab.com offers quality testing and mark a seal of quality assurance on products that pass these tests.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Women Nutrition Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Influencing Market Trend

- Rising incidences of hormonal imbalances as a consequence of poor dietary habits, increasing stress levels, and alcohol consumption



Market Drivers

- Growing Incidence of Chronic Health Conditions Among Women

- Increasing awareness regarding preventive health practices and the presence of a large women population suffering from menstrual disorders



Opportunities

- Growing demand for Emerging Markets

- Growing Focus on Product R&D



Restraints

- The cost of the products



Challenges

- The stringent government regulations



The Global Women Nutrition Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Sports Nutrition, Additional Supplements, Personalised Nutrition, Others), Products (Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes, Botanicals, Proteins, Omega-3, Probiotics), Distribution Channel (Online, Direct Sales, Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Other Offline Channels), Age (Below 18 Years Old, 18 to 50 Years Old, Above 50 Years Old)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



