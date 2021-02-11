Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Women Sportswear Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Women Sportswear Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. The study covers emerging player's data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Nike (United States), Under Armour (United States), Adidas (Germany), Kappa (Italy), Reebok (United States), Fila (South Korea), Everlast (United States), Lorna Jane (Australia), Converse (United States), Puma (Germany), Skechers (United States), Dick's Sporting Goods (United States), ASICS (Japan) and The North Face (United States)



What is Women Sportswear?

Sportswear is a type of clothing that also includes footwear, which is worn during a sport or any sort of physical exercise. Any sportswear needs artistic features like eye-catching appearance and a pleasing look as well as functions that would enhance the athlete's performance and would also provide some extra comfort and uphold the health of the wearer. Earlier athletic products were designed for men and smaller sizes of those products with feminine colors were available for women. But now there is a complete change in scenario, there is an increase in women participating in sports and also following a healthy lifestyle. Of more than 11,000 athletes that took part in the 2016 Rio Olympics, 45 percent of them were women. More and more women are buying into the sportswear sector because they prioritize their health and wellness. In 2016, the global market for health and wellness had reached USD 732 billion and is expected to grow by a further 17 percent by 2021.



Women Sportswear Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Type (Jackets, Shorts, Shirts, Jogging Suits, Sneakers, Others), Application (Gym, Sports, Running, Hiking, Fashion, Others), Fitting (Loose Fit, Intermediate Fit, Tight Fit), Distribution Channels (Online, Retail Stores, Super Markets, Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets, Others), Material (Cotton, Calico, Microfiber, Spandex, Synthetic, Polyester, Nylon, Others)



Market Trend

- Increase in the Participation of Women in the Area of Sports



Market Drivers

- Artistic Features and Attractive Appearance of Sportswear



Opportunities

- Growing Trend of integrating Function and Fashion Industries



Restraints

- Standard Performance Specifications for Women's Woven Sportswear, Shorts, Slacks, and Suiting Fabrics



Challenges

- High Competition among the Key Players



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Women Sportswear Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



