Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Seeking to advance women in their careers via a new website that will offer an online community or “mobile personal advisory board” made up of professional women globally the innovative, Mass Challenge Semi- Finalist company has launched a crowdfunding project to support development.



The company’s CEO, Ilene Fischer, hopes to raise $100,000 for the interactive website that will promote gender equality. “WomenLEAD’s mission is to disrupt and revolutionize mentorship through an innovative online “personal advisory board” platform that advances women in their careers, said Fischer. “Women should have a place to talk to and be supported by other women who have been pioneers in their fields.”



“Research shows that one mentor may not be able to meet all career needs at the time the contemporary needs them to be met. With that in mind the WomenLEAD, Inc. site will provide women with an opportunity to create a personal group of advisors. These advisors will know the member’s strengths, challenges, and aspirations. With that knowledge they will bring their collective wisdom to bear on issues of concern.” added Fischer.



With the use of the digital age replete with on-the-go advantages the company’s new interactive site will support an online “personal advisory board” and leadership development via video training. It will also provide communities organized in categories of interest such as industry and job function for the networking possibilities of site members. Lastly, it will include several career retrospectives of extraordinary women as well as a rich library of articles, blogs and research about a myriad of workplace challenges.



Indiegogo crowdfunding pledges will help the organization pay developers, architects, and user experience professionals as they create the ideal interface. Donation perks include premium membership subscriptions as well as a copy of the historical front page of the 1892 Daughters of America newspaper featuring Susan B. Anthony.



