Womens Active Wear Retailer Aaluuka Now Offers Free Standard Shipping on All U.S. Orders

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Fashion statements are no longer limited to the runway: nowadays, individuals are expressing their style through their choices of active wear. People who work out frequently find that having the right exercise clothing is important because it allows them to keep dry, comfortable, and confident while retaining a sophisticated look.



For the past two years, women in need of casual yet stylish clothing have always consulted Aaluuka, a highly respected womens active wear company. Kellie Lundgren, the company’s founder, and Teddie K, the main stylist and consultant, created Aaluuka’s Studio 2 Street collection with one mission in mind: to design clothing that could be worn to any function imaginable. Aaluuka is best known for its comfortable and chic clothing made of Breathable Supplex Lycra.



“Whether you’re running corporate America, running after your kids, or running in fitness boot camp, our women’s active wear will hold up under the pressure and keep you looking fresh and fabulous throughout,” states an article on Aaluuka.



Recently, Aaluuka announced its decision to offer customers free standard shipping on all U.S. orders. The new shipping rate applies to all items available in the store.



Aaluuka’s clothing, which promises to take the wearer “from the workout studio, to a working lunch, dinner out, and beyond,” comes in a variety of colors and styles. For example, the company sells three types of yoga pants and five kinds of tops in four different shades.



“I wore this top to a grueling boot camp and it performed wonderfully,” said one customer in her review of Aaluuka’s “Signature” top, which she rated five stars. “I received lots of compliments!”



Individuals interested in learning more about Aaluuka and its merchandise can visit the company’s website for more information. Customers can also subscribe to Aaluuka’s Facebook, Twitter, or blog for quick updates from the company.



About Aaluuka

Since 2011, Aaluuka has taken its clients from Studio 2 Street with ease. The company’s women’s active wear is made of the finest moisture wicking, a breathable material that has appeared in fashion apparel as well as workout gear. Aaluuka women’s active wear helps women feel confident and comfortable no matter what kind of work out the day has in store for them. For more information, please visit http://www.womensactivewear.com