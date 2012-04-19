Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2012 -- WomanSage Board Member, Donna Friess, PhD., has been invited to speak at the American Association for Women in Community Colleges on May 4th for their annual conference “Women Holding Up Half the Sky”, being held at the Cerritos Public Library in Cerritos, California.



Donna Friess will speak on the topic of “Re-Inventing Yourself”, an uplifting exploration of self-discovery and growth for women of all ages and life situations. Ms. Friess, WomanSage Membership Chair, is also Professor Emeritus at Cypress College, and a renowned life coach and author of several books.



Donna Friess has made a significant contribution to increasing and expanding membership for WomanSage, which helps women to revitalize themselves and enrich their lives. Donna’s experience, charisma and dynamic personal style have made her an excellent spokesperson for WomanSage and her speaking engagements always draw a large and enthusiastic following.



WomanSage is a dynamic non-profit organization dedicated to serving women who seek ways to improve, achieve and prosper in their daily lives. WomanSage provides a rich circle of engagement ranging from women with serious life challenges in need of support --- to women in transition, exploring ways to grow and re-vitalize themselves --- to women seeking inspiration, enrichment and companionship. WomanSage was founded in 2002 by Jane Glenn Haas, respected author and OC Register columnist.