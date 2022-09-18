New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Women's Gym & Sport Leggings Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Women's Gym & Sport Leggings market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Adidas (Germany), Reebok (United States), Nike (United States), P.E. Nation (Australia), Lululemon (Canada), Commando (United States), Givenchy (France), The Upside (Australia), MSGM (Italy) and Beyond Yoga (United States).



Scope of the Report of Women's Gym & Sport Leggings

Sports leggings are essential clothing for women athletes participating in physical activity and sports. The multiple benefits of this sort of gear, including its wicking ability, bi-stretch-ability, and greater grip, help athletes perform better. Yoga pants and leggings are among the new athleisure fashion items. The market for women's sport leggings is expanding at a rapid clip as a result of female adults' growing health consciousness and interest in fitness and wellness pursuits including yoga, sports, and the gym. Additionally, the gradual blending of the lines between work attire and workout attire, celebrity collaborations with direct-to-consumer (D2C) and designer active wear brands, and technological advancements in synthetic fibre that have made products like spandex more flexible, durable, and washable than natural materials all contribute to the growth of this industry.



Latest Market Insights:

In August 2021, Adidas AG agreed to sell its underperforming Reebok business to Authentic Brands Group Inc. for up to USD 2.5 billion, adding another well-known name to the buyer's growing lineup of consumer companies



In August 2022, after months of discussions with its community and collaboration with stakeholders, Ryderwear has now unveiled two new lines that are beneficial to the environment. Since its launch in 2009, Ryderwear has developed into a global brand recognised for its collection of sportswear and training clothing, particularly for its leggings, hoodies, and weightlifting shoes that feature butt lifting and scrunch-up bums.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Gym & Training, Running, Yoga), Price Range (USD) (<25, 25-50, 50-100, >100), Distribution Channels (Legging Manufacturers, Legging Suppliers, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Departmental Store, E-commerce, Others), Material (Polyester, Spandex, Nylon, Cotton, Neoprene, Polypropylene, Others) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2027



Opportunities:

Extensive and unique advantages offered by active wear such as quick drying

Increasing health awareness among customers as a result of sedentary behaviour

Holistic approach of female consumers toward athleisure wear



Market Drivers:

Increase in E-commerce Industry

Government Schemes for Women Empowering Related To Sports

Celebrity Endorsement and Advertisement



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



