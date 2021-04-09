Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- The global women's health market is expected to reach USD 24.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The women's healthcare market is experiencing high demand attributable to a growing demand for devices (intrauterine devices, vaginal rings, and implants) and drugs (Prolia, Evista, Xgeva, Mirena, and Zometa, among others) in applications comprising contraceptives, postmenopausal osteoporosis, hormonal infertility, menopause, endometriosis, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), among others.



To Get Sample PDF Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/91



The study offers a clear understanding of the current market scenario owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and offers a comprehensive analysis of the current and future impact of the pandemic on the overall market landscape. The economic landscape and the market environment have observed drastic changes due to the social restrictions and government-enforced lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. The report is furnished with the latest scenario and growth outlook of the market with regard to the impact of the pandemic.



Key Highlights From The Report



By end-users, research institutes are projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. Various research institutes such as the Women's Health Research Institute (WHRI) undertake several research activities to improve the health of women, especially reproductive health. Academic research institutes carry out many R&D activities to develop novel drugs and devices, which would fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.



The women's health market in the North America American region, in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest market share in 2019, attributed to the growing prevalence of women-related diseases aimed at enhancing the quality of life on promoting wellbeing and safety.



Key participants include Merck & Co., Allergan, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Amgen, Lupin Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Agile Therapeutics, and Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corporation, among others.



The report projects the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/womens-health-market



Emergen Research has segmented the global women's health market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Devices

Drugs



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Contraceptives

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

Hormonal Infertility

Menopause

Endometriosis

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Others



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Obstetrics & Gynecology Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Others



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global Women's Health market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Women's Health market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Women's Health market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Women's Health market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



Quick Buy Buy—Women's Health Market Research Report At https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/91



Women's Health Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



TOC



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Women's Health Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Women's Health Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising prevalence of women's chronic health disorders



4.2.2.2. Surging demand for female contraceptives



4.2.2.3. Rising emphasis on R&D



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Stringent regulatory norms



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



CONTINUED…!



Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/91



Thank you for reading our report. For further queries regarding the report or customization options, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.

About Us:



At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs