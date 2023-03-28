Women's Lingerie Market Is Booming Worldwide : Triumph Intertrade, Calvin Klein, Nubian Skin, Lise Charmel

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Women's Lingerie Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Women's Lingerie market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

HANESBRANDS INC. (United States), Triumph Intertrade AG (Germany), Calvin Klein (United States), Fruit of the Loom (United States), Nubian Skin (United Kingdom), UNIQLO CO., LTD (Japan), Jockey International (United States), WACOAL HOLDINGS CORP (Japan), Lise Charmel (United States) and Ordifen (China)



Scope of the Report of Women's Lingerie

Lingerie is a category of women's clothing including undergarments, Sleepwear and lightweight robes. Lingerie is made of lightweight, Stretchy, smooth, sheer or decorative fabrics such as silk, satin, Lycra, charmeuse, chiffon or Lace. These fabrics can be made of various natural fibres like silk or cotton or of various synthetic fibres like polyester or nylon. Lingerie is the most beautiful, luxurious, and feminine apparel and is appreciated worldwide for its practicality and comfort. The increasing availability of lingerie in a wide variety of designs, patterns, colours, sizes, and brands this factor is driving the market and the High cost of raw materials and designing this factor may restrain the market. In addition, rapid urbanization and the increasing number of working women leading to rising in spending capacity are some factors expected to boost the women's lingerie market. Social media campaigning, promotional activities, and marketing strategies are creating awareness regarding various lingerie products available in the market. Lingerie clothing such as bridal wear, normal wear, sportswear, and sleepwear, among others



In January 2023, Victoria's Secret & Co. Fortune 500 specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, athleisure, and swim, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care announced that it has completed the acquisition of 1oo percent of Adore Me Inc., a digitally-native intimate's brand.

In April 2022, Caroline Kennedy Alexander announced the creation of the UK's first luxury lingerie collection specifically for cancer patients. She also designed and developed a range of high-end underwear, under the name LoveRose Lingerie along with fashion designer Sarah Bell Jones



The Global Women's Lingerie Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Brassiere, Knickers or panties, Shapewear, Others), Application (Kids, Adults), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, E-Commerce, Company Website, Company Retailers, Others), Material Type (Charmeuse, Chiffon, Cotton, Lace, Leather, Lycra, Mesh, Satin, Silk, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Growing demand for luxury brands and women's lingerie



Market Drivers:

- Increasing availability of lingerie in a wide variety of designs, patterns, colors, sizes, and brands



Market Trend:

- Increase the use of flexible and comfortable fabrics for the manufacturing of lingerie



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Women's Lingerie Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Women's Lingerie market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Women's Lingerie Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Women's Lingerie

Chapter 4: Presenting the Women's Lingerie Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Women's Lingerie market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



