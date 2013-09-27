Women's Outerwear in South Africa - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Women's Outerwear in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Women's outerwear benefited from the widening availability of consumer credit via retailers during the review period. Second-ranked player Truworths was particularly active in promoting its credit facilities and attracted many cash-strapped consumers as a result. However, the leader Edcon is also known for its attractive consumer credit terms and many other leading players also offer consumer credit such as Mr Price, Pepkor and Woolworths. The availability and strong promotion of consumer...
Euromonitor International's Women's Outerwear in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Women's Jeans, Women's Outerwear (Excl Jeans).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Women's Outerwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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