Women's Outerwear in the Czech Republic - New Study Released

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Women's Outerwear in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- In 2012 there was a continuing general tendency for consumers to reduce their expenditure, including spending on clothing. This was attributable to the continuing uncertain economic situation, which reduced consumers' spending on non-essential products. Price was the main factor taken into consideration when buying clothing in 2012. Despite declining purchasing power, Czech women did not want to give up buying new garments entirely. Financial constraints, however, forced them to choose less...
Euromonitor International's Women's Outerwear in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Women's Jeans, Women's Outerwear (Excl Jeans).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Women's Outerwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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