Women's Security Company Vows to Make UK Safer

Chelmsford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Violence against women in the United Kingdom costs approximately £23 billion a year reported by White Ribbon Campaign. The emotional cost is even greater with over 80,000 women being raped each year and 45% of women in the UK are the victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and/or being stalked as reported by Findings from the British Crime Survey located in London.



"I am dedicated to making sure every woman and child in the UK feel safer on the streets and in their own homes" says Safe Girl owner, Andrea Clark.



Fashionable personal protective equipment that complies with the laws of the United Kingdom government can be hard for women to acquire. With this in mind, Andrea Clark created Safegirl Security, founded in April 2011.



Personal safety devices come in various colours and designs to fit most fashion style. Leopard print, floral and Chinese are just some of the designs available for devices that are kept nearby and available at most times of vulnerability such as keychains, pedometers and combination locks.



Child protection is also at the heart of Safegirl Security. Protective devices for children range from a Teddy Bear Child Locator, safety blinkers in fun styles that children love and alarms in various fun shapes and styles such as a futuristic looking watch, girly hearts, and teddy bears.



About Safegirl Security

Safegirl Security aims to curb the violence against children and women by better equipping potential victims with security devices that alert authorities while discouraging attackers, as well as educating women and girls on how to keep safe on the streets and inside their own homes.



