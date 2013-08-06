Women's Small Group Training in Franklin, MA

Franklin, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Get In Shape For Women, the national fitness studio franchise that offers small-group personal training for women in a private, upscale environment, is proud to announce the Grand Re-Opening of its Franklin, MA studio under new management.



Get In Shape For Women, located at 9 Summer Street in Franklin, MA, is celebrating its Grand Re-Opening this Saturday, August 10, 2013 between 12:30 and 2:30 PM. The new management team will be offering guided tours of the studio in addition to door prizes, games, and refreshments. This personalized training facility offers a 12-week transformation program for busy women in a comfortable facility with all the tools they need to succeed.



Franklin’s New Manager Linda Caplan says Get In Shape For Women stands out from other fitness facilities because, “It's the only single group training program in the country that offers women personalized training sessions bundled with informative and insightful nutritional planning.”



Caplan said Get In Shape specializes in "transitioning" - taking clients from a deconditioned and unhealthy state to conditioned and healthy by monitoring four variables:



- Weight training to increase muscle tone and metabolism

- Cardiovascular training to burn fat and calories faster

- Nutrition to learn the proper way to eat and control weight

- Accountability; they check weight and measure body fat every two weeks to establish a baseline and ensure results



"When you reach your goal, maintenance is easier if you continue the behavior that got you there," said Caplan. "Otherwise, it's natural for the body to return to its previous state and fall away from the goals you've set.”



“Clients schedule their 60 minute appointments in person or on the phone. The typical client makes three to five visits a week,” said Maria Spiewakowski, the new owner of the Get In Shape For Women studio in Franklin. "The greatest thing about this model is that we're able to offer personal training at a fraction of a cost of others. The ladies have a great time on the floor. They actually enjoy getting in shape. We aim to make the atmosphere as fun as possible.”



"A lot of people go to the gym for a long time without being monitored and don't achieve the results they desire. People are always going to fall off a little, but monitoring them helps pull them back in," says Jim Earl, full time trainer and nutrition expert at the Franklin studio.



Clients go through their workouts to a cue CD that keeps everyone on track. Personal trainers supervise their breathing, form and technique to progress people and help them push their bodies. The usual session is an hour.



Caplan says the response to the new management team has been overwhelming. “The ladies walk through the door and are greeted by a positive, smiling team. In return, they have a grin from ear to ear! We make sure they feel welcome and reassure each and every client that their transformation is our number one priority,” said Caplan.



The Franklin studio has a variety of different equipment that allow clients to perform different functions such as free weights, functional training stations, treadmills, and elliptical machines. In addition, the Franklin studio has just added the TRX Suspension Training System and Kettlebells to their fitness offerings.



Caplan enjoys her work because she loves interacting with clients and helping them to reach their fitness goals. "I’ve always wanted to have a positive impact on people’s lives. No words can explain the feeling I get when I see someone succeed at reaching their goals. This isn’t a job, it’s a blessing.”



Get In Shape For Women has hours from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.



Call Linda Caplan at 508-530-3072 or Email Franklin@GetInShapeForWomen.com to inquire about a Free Session and Consultation.



Feel free to learn more about the Franklin studio on its Facebook Page: http://www.facebook.com/GetInShapeFranklin.



Video Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zavzq9HhlBU