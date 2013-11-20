Wedding Bands World Now Offering Women's Wedding Bands at Affordable Range

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Speaking of the prices, a spokesperson for the store states, “At Wedding Bands World you get the largest inventories of a wedding bands factory direct at an unbeatable price as we are the manufacturer. You won't find the prices this low at any other retailer online or otherwise. The prices we offer at Wedding Bands World are unbeatable.”



The store also ensures the customers to offer them with diamond wedding bands; http://www.weddingbandsworld.com/ that are of top-quality and have received a rating of at least G-H in color and cut, along with higher rating VS in their carat and clarity. “This means each and every diamond wedding at the Wedding Band World is embedded with high quality diamonds that feature maximized brilliance and shine, and exceptional craftsmanship”, ensures the spokesperson.



The similar quality and cost effective pricing also reflects in other diamond wedding band ranges offered by the Wedding Bands World. They include diamond cut wedding bands, two tone wedding bands, handmade wedding bands, Celtic wedding rings, amongst others.



Customers can either visit Wedding Bands World at their retail store in the New York Diamond District, or can visit their online store http://www.weddingbandsworld.com for the same. The store delivers fast reliable worldwide shipping throughout the US and international destinations. Also available is the 100% money back guarantee with the store’s 30 day Return Policy, in case customers are not satisfied with the purchase.



About WeddingBandsWorld

WeddingBandsWorld offers hundreds of artfully crafted wedding rings of exceptional originality and spirit. They design and manufacture an exquisite selection of platinum, gold and Palladium wedding rings and wedding bands. WeddingBandsWorld is one of the best online wedding bands' sellers in The United States with a remarkable selection. They offer the best possible price for the highest level of quality and outstanding customer service.



For further information about womens wedding bands, please visit: http://www.weddingbandsworld.com/Diamond-Wedding-Bands_c_80.html