Fast Market Research recommends "Womenswear in Norway" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- The wider variety of fashionable womenswear outlets located in strategic areas in Norway, the exposure to fashion and designs worldwide and the solid Norwegian economy drove strong sales in womenswear in 2013. Women were less worried about how much they spend and became confident in their finances. Consumer confidence was particularly high with unemployment rates in Norway being low. Women continued to trust their finances and this was responsible for the positive increase in value sales in...
Euromonitor International's Womenswear in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Women's Outerwear, Women's Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Womenswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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