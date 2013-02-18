WonderFoil Postcards Printing - NY Printer 4OVER4.COM Introduces New Offer for Businesses

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- New York printer and Online printing pioneer 4OVER4.COM has launched a new WonderFoil postcards printing service for business customers. WonderFoil postcards are treasured for their amazing range of beautiful color choices and high grade, durable paper that makes a unique first impression and lasts longer. Leading NY online printing authority 4OVER4.COM is a provider of premium business printing services including vinyl banners printing, personalized labels printing, bumper stickers printing, custom banners printing, yard sign printing and other custom digital and offset printing services for businesses.



4OVER4.COM now offers WonderFoil postcards printing in 16pt Gloss Cover, UV-protected paper and sizes of 4" x 6", 5" x 7", and 5.5" x 8.5" with optional rounded corners. Quantities of between 500 and 25,000 prints can be ordered per time.



"WonderFoil printing stands out like never before because WonderFoil gives you an unlimited range of color choices coupled with 16pt high-gloss UV coating for products that are simply irresistible to behold," said a company representative.



For more information about WonderFoil postcards printing or for any updates or inquiries, please visit 4over4.com/printing/wf-postcards, email support (at) 4over4 (dot) com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.