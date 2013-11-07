Wonderful and Portable RV Garage and Shelters Now Available at HisCoShelters.com

Snohomish, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- HisCoShelters.com, the online representation of the renowned Washington based portable garage constructer Larry, is now listing some of the most wonderful and portable RV garage shelters, that too at the most affordable rates.



The listed portable garage shelters at HisCoShelters.com act as the best defense against weather and sun damage. This becomes possible with Larry using only high grade steel, protected by a heavy duty steel frame that is further bonded with Dupont thermoset baked on powder-coated finish. Such strong layers ensure to prevent peeling, rusting, chipping and corrosion.



Larry himself ensures clients of his portable garages to be made only with high quality material. They include a 100% waterproof triple-layer polyethylene rip-stop fabric cover, along with solid rib design and Rugged Ratchet Tite tensioning.



“I” quotes Larry, “have always liked building things and helping people get what they need, so now I am an Authorized Exclusive Dealer for the nation’s number one Portable Garage manufacture and I manufacture the All Weather-Shield Custom Sized Portable Carport Shelters.”



And, indeed Larry perfectly reflects his claims with the widest range of portable carport and garages he offers. What further makes his services impeccable is the affordability of his products. There would be no doubt in saying that he has always offered the best quotes to his customers.



Customers can simply order the RV shelters and garages using HisCoShelters.com’s safe and secure online transaction process. Larry makes sure to ship the product within 7-14 days anywhere within the US, Alaska and Canada. The products also come with attractive 2, 5, and 10 year prorated warranties, ensuring Larry’s reliability above all.



About HisCoShelters.com

HisCoShelters.com offers Instant canopies, portable garages, instant garages, tents garage, greenhouses and commercial protective enclosures. They provide solutions for protecting clients’ valuable investments from the elements and sun damage. These shelters and customized garages are ideal to cover and protect your RV, boat, car, motorcycle, lawn equipment, tools or create a temporary outdoor area for residential, commercial or agricultural uses. All their shelters and garages require fewer investments and can be built quickly compared to permanent wood structure.



To know more, please visit: http://hiscoshelters.com/

Contact:

Address: P.O. Box 1322, Snohomish, WA 98296 | Phone: 360-217-7186 | Email: larry@hiscoshelters.com