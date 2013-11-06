San Luis Obispo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Wondering how to open a yoga studio? CenteredBusiness.com offers a surefire yoga studio business plan. Under the mentorship of Al Lipper, CenteredBusiness.com has been transforming many aspiring entrepreneurs hoping to open a yoga studio into successful yoga business owners. CenteredBusiness.com also provides a much needed makeover to yoga studio businesses which are not yet thriving as they should. Coach Al doesn’t simply guide clients, but provides them never-fail business plans, while providing uninterrupted consultation. The culmination of using these tools ensures the yoga studio business is a booming success.



Just like any other business, starting a yoga studio business is a challenging and risky. Also like any other business, a studio needs a good start in order to survive and prosper. Before starting a yoga studio business, the first question in every mind is often exactly how to open a yoga studio. This question needs more than a simple answer, but also a complete yoga studio business plan and personal consultation to help implement it. Al Lipper at CenteredBusiness.com is an accomplished business mentor who continues guiding yoga studio businesses towards growth and success.



Starting a yoga studio is a noble business concept, as these entrepreneurs guide people to a wellness filled life. But in such a fiercely competitive world, the entrepreneur needs unique and outstanding business plans. Al Lipper provides these templates to his clients. He has developed a complete series of practical courses and feasible business modules to suit the aspirations of his clients who are planning to start a yoga studio.



CenteredBusiness.com has created manual courses, also available in the form of CDs, which detail the complete procedure of how to start a yoga business studio. These business plans are the result of comprehensive research and have a proven track record of imparting success to the client’s yoga studio business. There are fast track programs, tele-courses, and free yoga studio business updates. As an added bonus, Coach Al Lipper is always there for his clients to provide much needed consultation and answers to any questions that come up in the daily business of starting and running a studio.



About CenteredBusiness.com

For years, Al Lipper at CenteredBusiness.com has been helping yoga studio owners make their studios more profitable while at the same time mindfully slowing down their actual work pace. On centeredbusiness.com, you will find business tools designed specifically for yoga studio owners to help run a more successful studio and to do it more quickly and easily, with less hassle. Al helps studio owners struggling to grow their business, while sharing his unique perspective on overcoming the stressful and overwhelming tasks of running a profitable yoga, Pilates or tai chi studio through his experiences as a leadership coach, CEO, and motivational speaker.



To learn more, please visit http://www.centeredbusiness.com or call him at (805) 544-3938.