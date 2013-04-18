Wondershare Dr. Fone Provides Solution to Scenarios on Forgot iPad Screen Lock Password

Shenzhen, Guangdong Province -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- It is a known fact that the iPad cannot be unlocked once it is locked in which the screen remains black. This is what happens in scenarios where one forgot iPad screen lock password. There is a way to fix this issue and eventually unlock it. The only issue on how to unlock your iPad that is equipped with a lock password aside from entering the password is to restore the device to its original factory settings. All the data on the iPad will be erased once the factory setting restore is performed. It is best to back up the data on your iPad first if you will perform the process. By syncing your iPad with iTunes to back it up is the simplest method. Restoring selective data can be achieved by using the Wondershare Dr. Fone either for Mac or Windows.



Features of the Wondershare Dr. Fone



- Direct recovery from the device or through iTunes backup – involves the scanning and recovery of deleted data directly from the device or through the iTunes backup files

- Retrieve earlier data through the iTunes backup file of your device

- Recovery of up to 12 types of files and other lost data

- Preview and selective recovery that is user-friendly



Initially, users with the forget iPad screen lock password issue can download the free trial version of the Wondershare Dr. Fone. The first step is to open the program and connect the iPad to your computer. In case users have backed up their iPad using iTunes, there is an option to switch to the “Recover from iTunes Backup File” to check on the detailed contents as well as to selectively save on the computer. The next step is to enter the DFU mode and scan the locked iPad. It involves holding the device and click on the “Start” button. Next is to hold the “Power” and “Home” button simultaneously once “Start” is clicked for about 10 seconds. Release the “Power” button after the 10 seconds but continue pressing on the “Home” button for another 10 seconds. Once the DFU mode has been achieved, release the “Home” button and start to scan the iPad. The last step is to check and save the iPad data on the computer. Once the data has been chosen, select the data that needs to be recovered by tapping on “Click” to save them on the computer.



