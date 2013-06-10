Wondershare Introduces Dr.Fone for Android for Android Phones

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Every once in a while, when flashing through a string of messages on a phone, an important message gets deleted unintentionally. If it’s a case of zero back up, then users will have a tough time. After analyzing the need for a solution to this most common problem, Wondershare has introduced a new, reliable and easy to use solution which facilitates in android deleted messages recovery.



The company owner says, “Wondershare Dr.Fone for Android is a unique and innovative text messages recovery tool for restoring back deleted files from Android Smartphones and other tablets”. The prominent and dominating feature of this android text messages recovery tool is that this not only supports to retrieve deleted messages but also videos, photos and contacts stored by users. The recovering application of Dr.Fone enables users to recover not only accidentally deleted messages but also other files deleted on account of factory settings restored, due to SD cards inserted into the android devices, rooting, and Flashing ROM.



The website describes a step by step procedure on how to use Wondershare Dr.Fone tool effectively. Users need to simply install or download the Dr.Fone software recovery tool version on to the computer as a first step and further connect the Android device with a USB cable to the system. Users need to click on “Enable USB Debugging option” as a secondary procedure and choose the correct Android IOS version suitable for the device. The next step will be the start of Android Data analyzing process. A detailed scanning procedure will be followed detecting all data stored in the device and all that got deleted accidentally. It is important for users to check the battery life percentage of the phone before initiating the scanning process because if the phone gets disconnected during scanning process, the entire process need to be initiated from the beginning once again.



Users can preview the scanned result which will separately spot deleted data and store data in separate colors. Users can carefully preview the scanned result and selectively retrieve required files from the scanned result. “Wondershare Dr. Fone retrieves both sent and received SMS as part of scanning and also export those in specific HTML format on to the system for easy reading and access for users”, adds the company official. Users get a one stop solution for data deletion problems with Dr.Fone software tool. For more details on this unique android message recovery tool, visit http://www.wondershare.com/disk-utility/android-messages-recovery.html



About Wondershare

Wondershare has recently released a unique software application tool named Wondershare Dr.Fone for android support phones. This tool has the capacity to directly recover deleted messages and other contacts from android smartphones. This tool supports all top android phones like Samsung, HTC, Motorola, LG and many more tablets.



Media Contact

Wondershare Software Co., Ltd.

8/F, Block A, TCL Building,

Gaoxin Ave.1.S., Nanshan

District, Shenzhen, Guangdong

P.R.China 518057

Tel: +86-755-8611-7717

Fax: +86-755-8611-7737

http://www.wondershare.com/