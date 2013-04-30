Wondershare Introduces Dr.Fone to Help Restore Iphone from Backup

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Losing your iPhone's data can be a real catastrophe, but not anymore. Wondershare introduces Wondershare Dr.Fone Mac and Wondershare Dr.Fone that will help you restore iphone data from backup. Your iphone data could be lost due to a number of reasons. Repairs might require all the data from your phone to be erased. Sometimes a file corruption could lead to loss of data, and certain other times you may have accidently erased the data from your phone. iOS upgrade and iphone resetting could also lead to loss of data. Thus constant backup is required to restore important data.



Wondershare’s new tool has been launched to solve this problem. Restore iphone from backup is now an easy task. When iTunes is used as iphone manager, there is an auto backup generated by iTunes when you connect your iphone with it. But the backup generated by iTune is a SQlitedb file which cannot be observed or extracted. To obtain the backup content, one requires retrieval that permits you to preview and restore iphone data from the backup. Wondershare’s new tools Wondershare Dr.Fone for Mac and Wondershare Dr.Fone is designed to perform this task. Regardless of the iphone the user is using, be it iphone 5, 4, 4S, 3GS or other type, this tool facilitates preview and restore of backup file. Hence, iphone 4 restore from backup is also possible from this tool.



The website offers free download of the trial version which allows the customer to test it first. In case the user does not have an iTune backup, Wondershare Dr.Fone allows you to scan and recover the data directly from iPhone 5/4S/4/3GS. Restoring iphone data from backup is a simple three step process that can be followed easily. Initially you have to select the device’s back up file to be extracted. After the program has been launched you need to select the option "Recover from iTunes Backup File". Once the backup files are displayed you can select the one that that has to be restored, and continue to "Scan". The second step is to restore iphone data from backup where in the user can preview and verify them individually. After this the user can click "Recover" and save them.



Finally, backup the data on to the computer so as to avoid loss of data from iphone. Wondershare also provides a video tutorial that helps you understand the process of restoring iphone from backup.



“Wondershare Dr.Fone is the world’s 1st iOS device data recovery software”, states the website.



For further information visit the website http://www.wondershare.com



About Wondershare

Wondershare based out in Shenzen, China, offers consumer software products and services. The different product lines of the company are video DVD tools, Pdf tools, training tools, PC utilities, Macintosh software, and Mobile application group. Other branches of the company are located in USA, Japan, Hong Kong, and Germany.



