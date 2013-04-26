Wondershare Launches Its New Video Editor to Merge Files

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Wondershare based in Shenzen is a principal software developer and polisher for consumers. Wondershare Software Company’s product range includes multimedia tools that are well suited for different platforms like Windows and Mac. Wondershare provides high quality software and holds a good reputation among its users. It offers helpful software and higher quality service to fulfill the multimedia demands of its customers. It offers novel and cost-effective software products and PC utilities.



The products offered by the company includes DVD tools, video tools, training tools, Pdf tools, Macintosh software, PC utilities and mobile application groups. The video & DVD tools are user friendly tools which allow you to convert DVDs and videos to all formats along with some supplementary editing functions. This feature permits you to share videos. The Training Tools are a collection of tools that allows the user to work easily. It helps produce various demos or quizzes for different purposes and create a good presentation that can be shared and safeguarded by burning PPT to videos, DVDs or flash. Wondershares PDF Converter tool enables you to convert PDF to other formats like Word, PPT, Excel, HTML, etc for easy edit and share. These files can also be reused.



The company’s latest product, video converter tells you how to merge mp4 files into one. MP4 converter is useful while downloading movies or TV episodes in multiple MP4 files. It is quite handy when you want to join several MP4 clips in a video into one and play them at a stretch. You can also merge MP4 videos into one movie in MP4 format. Camera MP4 clips can be united without losing quality. Video Editor is the perfect tool to merge MP4 into one without altering the quality. This video editor from Wondershare is Windows 8 supported and also backs AVI,VOB, RMVB, FLV, MOV, M4V, MPG, F4V, TS, TRP, MPEG, M2TS, MTS, , and almost any format. It also facilitates upload of videos on YouTube. Apart from these features it has option to fine tune, add changeover into clips, include video effects, add titles, add background music, and edit videos.



The company presents special offers for those who purchase the video editor. Additional features are added on to the product apart from the usual ones. It allows editing audio/ video/photos with standard features like trim, crop, and splitting. In addition, the built-in editor lets you personalize home video with filters, picture-in-picture, transitions and much more. Videos can also be split into segments with the help of Smart Scene Detection.



About Wondershare

WonderShare established in 2003, caters to developing DVD, video, PDF software, PC utilities, training tools, Macintosh software etc. It is located in Shenzen, China and has offices in Germany, USA, Japan and Hong Kong.



