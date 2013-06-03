Wondershare MobileGo - a New Way to Backup iPhone Data Without iTunes

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Sometimes, to backup files from iPhones to the computer through using iTunes can take long hours to complete. As a result, some people wonder and try to search to find out if there’s another way to backup data while avoiding this kind of inconvenience at the same time. And it’s a good thing that there are software or applications nowadays that can help back up your data without using iTunes.



One of the third-party programs that are popular nowadays to back up files from iPhones is the Wondershare MobileGo for iOS. It allows you to back up your data from your iPhone to a computer as easy as possible.



There are easy steps to follow on to back up files from your iPhone to a computer. Whether you’re using Mac or Windows OS, the steps are just similar and you will never get lost in any way since it’s very simple and easy to comprehend.



First, you have to connect your iPhone to a computer and run the Wondershare MobileGo for iOS. After that step, your iPhone will be detected by the computer and follow on to the next step.



The next step is to click on the “Export Music to Folder” to back up all your music files from you iPhone to the computer in just one click. If you want to back up a selection of music files only, you can click the “Media” button at the left side of the page and select the files you want to copy and click the “Export to” button to save it to the computer. You can do the same with the other data, such as Movie files, Notes, important information on your calendars, Text Messages, and Contacts.



You can drag and drop the files from the Wondershare MobileGo for iOS (Mac or Windows) page to the computer window files. You can back up the whole folder file of photos or notes by dragging the whole folder from the backup Wondershare MobileGo software to the computer.



Backing up SMS from your iPhone to a computer is also allowed and available with this particular backup software. Just simply click on the SMS button at the left side of the screen and select all if you want to back up all messages or you can select it one by one if you only want to copy some important messages from your iPhone.



It’s very easy and so convenient that you can even back up files every day. Now, it’s easy to backup data of iPhones without iTunes. People are so used to using iTunes to backup data before, but now it became easier with the shortest time possible.



So, if you are looking for ways to backup iPhone data without iTunes, follow the steps mentioned above and discover that you can definitely protect important data on your iPhone by backing it up on your computer.



