Wondershare Offers a Transfer Tool for Switching from iPhone to Android

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Wondershare, based in Shenzhen, China, offers a diversified range of software products and services. Its website gives a variety of useful tips that help people deal with issues that arise from the application of mobile and other software devices. Anything you want to know about software and its application can be queried or can be found from the website.



The website addresses the query of how users can switch from iPhone to Android using Wondershare’s very own tool. Wondershare has developed a transfer tool for smart phones known as Wondershare MobileTrans, which helps in solving the problem of transferring data from iPhone mobiles to Android. This tool can help in transferring call logs, contacts, and text messages to Android phones.



The way to transfer iPhone to Android is explained in detail in this site. First, MobileTrans has to be installed and launched in your computer. Then the home window of MobileTrans has to be accessed. The next step is to connect the iPhone as well as the Android to the computer. Then the transfer tool will detect automatically these two devices. If iTunes is not installed in your system, MobileTrans will alert you to this. You can now click copy to transfer all data from iPhone to Android. It should be noted that the phones should not be disconnected during this process.



The website provides all these details on how to transfer the data using graphic pictures of the process. In addition, a video that demonstrates this process is also available from the site. Wondershare MobileTrans is an efficient transfer tool for phones based on iOS, Android and Symbian. According to the site, “MobileTrans is a one-click phone transfer tool. Try it and you will find how useful and amazing it is.”



Using MobileTrans, music, photos, apps, and videos can be transferred without any data loss. Thus all the information stored in your device will be copied securely to the other phone. The website explains, “To your surprise, everything that you transfer is 100% same as the original, so you never need to worry about any data loss during the transfer.”



For more details about MobileTrans, the process of application and other software services and products offered by Wondershare, visit http://www.wondershare.com/ and http://www.wondershare.com/mobile-phone/iphone-to-android.html.



About Wondershare

Wondershare was established in 2003 and its headquarters is located in Shenzhen, China. It has launched a transfer tool for smart phones called MobileTrans that aids in the transfer of data between an iPhone and Android. The company is dedicated to expanding its business to a global level and satisfying customers by creating a wide range of software services and products. The mission of Wondershare is to use wonderful software for a wonderful life.



Media Contact

Wondershare China (Headquarters)

Wondershare Software Co., Ltd.

8/F, Block A, TCL Building

Gaoxin Ave.1.S.

Nanshan District, Shenzhen

Guangdong

P.R.China 518057

Tel: +86-755-8611-7717

Fax: +86-755-8611-7737

URL: http://www.wondershare.com

URL: http://www.wondershare.com/mobile-phone/iphone-to-android.html