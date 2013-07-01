Wondershare Offers Android Photo Recovery

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Wondershare.com provides two different ways for Android photo recovery. One method is through Wondershare Dr.Fone, especially for Android and the other is Wondershare photo recovery. This website suggests all Samsung device users to follow the Wondershare Dr.Fone for Android method in order to recover deleted pictures. The Wondershare photo recovery solution can be selected by users of any other brand or device. Wondershare guarantees that all deleted pictures from Android phones can be recovered using these methods if there is no physical damage to the SD card.



Users of Android devices can visit the official website of Wondershare to collect details regarding photo recovery. Dr.Fone for Android Windows version can be downloaded from Wondershare.com which will help in recovering messages, videos and contacts. For Android photo recovery, Dr.Fone for Android needs to be installed in the computer. The Wondershare website has provided three detailed steps with pictures showing photo recovery methods. Through this method, the number of pictures lost during different times can be found out.



The website says, “With the booming development of Chinese economy, Wondershare has been exceptionally granted by the governmental preferential policies in terms of software industry, which include tax privileges and government supports.”



Free trial downloadable Windows and Mac versions are available through Wondershare. The website guarantees that Wondershare Photo Recovery and Photo Recovery for Mac support Android devices in recovering lost songs and videos. Apart from that, it can be used in the recovery of data from other devices like cameras, computers, USB drive, external hard drive music player, iPod and different mobile phones. Wondershare states that in order to avoid further data loss in future, users need to save scan results.



Users should select the right version of photo recovery in order to obtain proper results. During the process of Android photo recovery using Wondershare Photo Recovery, the acquired data shall not be saved again on the particular default card. Wondershare.com offers a ‘MobileGo for Android’ in order to import back all contacts, videos and photos to the user’s device. Wondershare also provides Samsung Galaxy, Tablet, Epic 4G Touch, Galaxy Ace, and Infuse recovery.



To get more information about Wondershare Android photo recovery, visit http://www.wondershare.com/disk-utility/android-photo-recovery.html.



About Wondershare

Wondershare offers different products and services related to software. Wondershare is located in Shenzhen, China, and it was established in the year 2003. This company has achieved the Internet Commerce Excellence award. The main goal of Wondershare is to become the largest listed consumer company of software export in China. The motto of Wondershare is ‘Wonderful Software, Wonderful Life’.



