Wondershare Offers Assistance for Android File Recovery

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Wondershare offers some much needed assistance for Android file recovery on phones. The site offers solutions for recovery of files that have been deleted from the phone by mistake. The file recovery is done with the help of Android file recovery program developed by the company. They offer two different solutions which can be adopted based on the brand of phone on which the recovery is to be done. The site suggests specific recovery techniques for Samsung and some other brands of phone.



The site assists in recovering lost data including photos and videos with the help of Dr. Fone Android software offered by the site. This can be done after downloading the software from the site. The site offers secure download of the software. They offer free trial versions of the software as well. The site helps in Android data recovery by having the USB debugging option enabled on the system onto which the device is connected. After this the device can be scanned to recover the contacts. The recovered contacts can be saved after having a preview of it. These steps enable file recovery on Android based devices from Samsung.



The site features the step by step tutorial for data recovery from other brands of phones as well. This can be done using the Photo Recovery app from Wondershare. The site offers separate versions of the app for Windows and Mac operating systems. This helps to scan the Android device after connecting it with the computer. The scan will reveal the deleted files that can be recovered on preview mode. The site offers MacAfee and Norton secured download ensuring full protection of clients’ systems.



The site offers other helpful software and techniques related to windows and mobile technologies. They offer download of software upon creation of accounts and registration with the site. The site is also accessible through Facebook, Twitter and other similar networking sites.



For recovering Android data files and more information on the same, visit http://www.wondershare.com/disk-utility/android-recovery.html



About Wondershare

