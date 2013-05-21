Wondershare Offers Techniques to Recover iPad Data Without Backup

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Wondershare the company with the motto of ‘Wonderful software, wonderful life’ offers techniques that would help in iPad recovery without iTunes backup. This would come as huge relief for people who have accidentally deleted files or contacts on their iPad that had not been backed up. The company helps to get this done with the help of their software named Dr. Fone. The software is available for Mac as well as for Windows. This software can be used on the iPad irrespective of the platform they are based on.



Depending on the platform used, there are slight variations in the features of the software. The Wondershare Dr. Fone for Windows enables in recovering contacts, messages, photo stream, camera roll video, photos, calendars, notes, voice memos from iPod touch 4, iPad 1 and iPhone 3GS/4. For the Dr. Fone version for Mac also allows these options along with recovery of call history, reminders and safari bookmarks for iPad 2, iPhone 4S/5, the new iPad, iPad with Retina display, iPod touch 5 and iPad mini.



The Wondershare product to recover iPad data without backup can be experienced with a trial download. The software can be downloaded and put on trial for a period ranging from 14 to 30 days after which the free services would be terminated. The site offers secure download of all software present there. The services at Wondershare are accredited by MacAfee and Norton antivirus software. The site features various articles that are useful for iPad, iPod or iPhone users. The site allows for newsletter subscriptions also. These are quite helpful for regular update on new software releases.



“We are striving to be a worldwide well-known consumer software developer and publisher within 5 years”, says the owner regarding the goals of the company. The company also supports consumer convenience. They have provisions for setting up of accounts where the clients can browse privately and live sales department that helps in quick transactions. The exclusive download centre also adds up to the features of the site.



About Wondershare

Wondershare is one of the most popular companies providing software for download, one of their highlights being the recovery software for iPad without relying on iTunes. The site offers the trial version of the software. The company has different software to enable the tools to function on devices running any platform, be it Mac or Windows. The site guarantees secure download for all software it supports.



Media Contact

Wondershare China (Headquarters)

Wondershare Software Co., Ltd.

8/F, Block A, TCL Building,Gaoxin Ave.1.S.,Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong

P.R.China 518057

Tel: +86-755-8611-7717

Fax: +86-755-8611-7737

http://www.wondershare.com