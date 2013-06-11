Wondershare Releases Dr.Fone Application Tool to Retrieve SMS from Samsung Galaxy

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Majority of the people who use android application support based phones undergo the problem of messages getting deleted from phones. It is a common query in many iPhone forums on the possible options or ways to recover deleted text messages Samsung Galaxy phones. Now there is a new data recovery software solution introduced by Wondershare which solves this problem. Wondershare Dr.Fone for Android is the new data recovery software application tool which can be used to retrieve lost data including messages, photos, contacts or videos from Samsung Galaxy phone.



Wondershare company website gives regular updates about this new tool launched. It is easy for users to download and try out the free trial version of this software tool. The website specifies that this particular Wondershare tool does not support all android devices unless the device is rooted. Hence, it is very important for users to check their phone model before using this tool.



The company owner advises, “As a first step users need to download the version of Wondershare Dr.Fone tool to the computer after which a primary window appears”. Connect the Samsung galaxy phone to the computer and click on the next immediate option of “Enable USB Debugging” appearing in the primary window. After completion of this step with regard to the correct android IOS version of the device, the scanning process for deleted SMS in Samsung Galaxy phone will automatically begin. At the end of a detailed scanning process, users can preview the Samsung Galaxy recovery messages, one by one. Users can select the specific deleted messages or any other files and recover them to directly save them to the system. The scanned files will contain the specific messages currently saved on the phone and those which got deleted by mistake. Dr.Fone device only helps to read and recover deleted information and does not support information leaking.



Users can get more details on this new brand SMS recovery tool, by visiting http://www.wondershare.com/disk-utility/recover-messages-from-samsung-galaxy.html



About Wondershare

Wondershare Dr.Fone is a new tool introduced by Wondershare which provides the direct recovery option for deleted text messages and other files from Samsung Galaxy phone. Users can download the free trial version of this software from the official website. Wondershare is quite popular for the various software it provides for practical applications. The recovery tools provided by the website gives users the specific option to preview and selectively retrieve lost messages, photos or other data from the phone.



Media Contact

Wondershare Software Co., Ltd.

8/F, Block A, TCL Building,

Gaoxin Ave.1.S., Nanshan

District, Shenzhen, Guangdong

P.R.China 518057

Tel: +86-755-8611-7717

Fax: +86-755-8611-7737

http://www.wondershare.com