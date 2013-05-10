Wondershare Releases Two Phone Recovery Software - Dr. Fone (Mac) and Wondershare Dr.Fone (Windows)

Shenzhen, Guangdong Province -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Wondershare, a world-renowned developer of Windows and Mac utility applications and mobile apps, game software titles, business productivity, and system utilities for consumers worldwide has released their latest phone recovery software, Dr. Fone (Mac) and Wondershare Dr.Fone (Windows) This simple and effective tool is safe, reliable and secure. Wondershare Dr. Fone was created to recover lost or deleted camera videos from iTunes backup and export them to a storage device safely.



Since 2003, Wondershare has consistenly commited to satisfy custombers with diverse computer software. Certified as a National High-Tech Enterprise by The Ministry of Science and Technology of the People¡¯s Republic of China, Wondershare is a leading consumer software provider in China.



Dr.Fone is fast, reliable and simple. You do not need to have any technical skills to recover already deleted files. Content can be recovered directly from the phone or if you are trying to recover video, from the iTunes backup file. Dr. Fone will scan the iTunes backup file and recover all of your missing data. The software also allows you to preview what you lost before the recovery allowing you to recover your precious lost video files.



Users can recover previous data by and deleted videos by Wondershare Dr.fone.



Currently, a user can recover up to 12 difernt file types from all iOS devices. Unlike iTunes backup, Dr. Fone allows you to recover indivudual files from the backup if you do not want the entire backup on your phone again.



- 7 File Types (iPhone 4S/5) : Messages, Contacts, Call History, Calendar, Notes, Reminders, Safari Bookmark

- 12 File Types (iPhone 3GS/4, iPad 1, iPod Touch 4G) : Camera Roll Photos, Camera Roll Videos, Photo Stream, Contacts, Messages, Message attachments, Call history, Calendar, Notes, Reminder, Safari bookmark, Voice memos



Recover deleted video from iPhone 4S and iPhone 5 by Wondershare Dr. Fone, Read this article to learn more, (http://www.wondershare.com/disk-utility/recover-deleted-video-from-iphone5-and-iphone4s.html) and is fully functional. It will allow you to recover Messages, Contact, Call History, Calendar, Notes, Reminders, Safari Bookmarks and Videos. Wondershare Dr. Fone is compatable with Mac and Windows.



About Wondershare

Wondershare Software Co., Ltd., an IDG invested company, is an innovative software developer dedicated to delivering the very best in software products and services to the worldwide consumer and business market segments. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Wondershare has branch offices in the United States, Germany and Japan. Wondershare has been named to Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific in 2009 and 2010. For more information about Wondershare and its products, please visit http://www.wondershare.com.



Wondershare is a registered trademark of Wondershare Software Co. Ltd. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.



Media Contact:

Jane Yang

Wondershare Software Co., Ltd.

Email: jane@wondershare.com



ShenZhen (Headquarter)

FLOOR 8 , Block A, TCL Building,Gaoxin Ave.1.S.,Nanshan District, Shenzhen , Guangdong Province

P.R.China 518057

Tel: +86-755-8611-7717

Fax: +86-755-8611-7737

Email:support@wondershare.com

http://www.wondershare.com