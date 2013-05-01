Wondershare Suggests Ways to Export SMS from iPhone

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Transferring data from iPhone is not a difficult task anymore and one can do it by following easy steps. Wondershare is a website where there are solutions available for all software and technical problems. The company is a boon to the growing Chinese economy and is committed to offer its customers with best services. The website of the company reads “with our company at services, customers can expect some of the best to come out of software field”.



The company is established well and is a premier company in the software industry. The products offered by the company range from multimedia tools to other utilities. Multimedia tools are offered by the company for a number of platforms including Windows and Mac. The company sells products that are unique and combines innovative technologies to the satisfaction of customers.



The company website features an article on how to export text messages from iPhone. The website provides ways and means to export SMS from iPhone in several simple steps which can be followed easily by customers. This is especially handy when you have a series of messages that need attending to and always easier when done on a computer. The new software Wondershare Dr.Fone allows you to export messages from any model of iphone, be it 3GS, 5, 4 or 4S and access them on your PC. After backing up messages on your iphone, you will have difficulty accessing the SMS unless you have this software installed.



The Wondershare Dr.Fone Mac specifically designed for Mac-enabled systems as well as Windows version namely, Wondershare Dr. Fone, helps in extracting messages from the backed up file and reading them easily. As per the system requirement, users can download and try these solutions available on Windows or Mac versions for free!



Wondershare has a complimentary mobile application group which comes out with various problems related to phones. The website hosts a number of other articles written on various problems related to phones and their solutions. The group also offers user apps that operate on Android platform and on iPhone. The company has received various awards and recognitions and stands out in the industry. The website features a support center offering FAQs for various sales and technical queries. There are user guides available offering stepwise instructions for various products and software for devices.



For more details on the products and services offered by the company, visit www.wondershare.com



Wondershare was established in the year 2003 and is located near the International trade and finance centre in Hong Kong. The company is dedicated to satisfying customers and comes out with best products in software. Wondershare has been recognized with awards and prizes for its unmatched services. The company also receives preferential policies from the government along with some tax privileges and Government support. Wondershare has maintained its reputation and has grown considerably since its inception. The vision of the company is “wonderful software, wonderful life”.



