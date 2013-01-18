Wondershare Tips to Move Contacts from Samsung to Iphone

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Customers for a very long time now have tried their best to find out how they can move contacts from Samsung phone to iPhone. There have been many approaches to solving this problem in the past but, all these approaches had one thing in common, complex steps. No one has the time to go through these steps and find themselves not going anywhere with the problem.



Now there is a three step solution to this problem and anyone who wants to move contacts from Samsung to iPhone can use this approach. The steps start with a basic installation of Wondershare MobileTrans. This is a mobile transfer tool that helps transfer contacts from Samsung to iPhone in a jiffy. What other phone transfer tools lack is establishing an easy user interface which is easy to comprehend and easy to use. Phone switchers who want to swap their Samsung phone for an iPhone are often faced with the dilemma of transferring their contacts without losing important numbers.



After the quick and easy installation of Wondershare MobileTrans, all one has to do is connect both their old as well as new phone to their computer. Once this is done, the transfer tool will take base in the computer therefore providing a platform for the transfer to happen without any hitches. Once the common platform is set up, with the click of a button the transfer is initiated. From then on, the transfer takes place smoothly and all contacts are transferred from the old phone to the new phone.



Wondershare MobileTrans actually is reported to have worked for other such phone transfers as well. This new and improved transfer tool seamlessly integrates two operating systems and creates a platform for the transfer to happen. One can move contacts from Samsung to iPhone and get done with the whole process in minutes. What has made this transfer tool so popular is the time needed to make the transfer contacts from Samsung to iPhone possible.



The tool is a special bonus for those who cannot afford to spend a lot of time to transfer contacts from Samsung to iPhone. It is also for those who don’t indulge much in techie stuff but, at the same time want to get things done as fast as they can. To know more about this tool and download it, log onto http://www.wondershare.com