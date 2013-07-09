Wondershare Video Converter Platinum Has Resolved the Problem of Converting Multiple Video Formats and Is Now Available at Affordable Price

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Wondershare Video Converter Platinum is now on sales with one time fees, free lifetime technical support and upgrade service. Wondershare is now serving four continents, something that means that WonderShare Video Converter is a universal must have tool.



Today, with the quick and huge progress of all kinds of entertainment, people find themselves struggling with the multiple video formats available on the market. Most of people nowadays own smartphones, tablets, blue rays and gaming devices. Until now there is no universal video format. Different devices support different video formats, hence there is a need for video file converters to convert video files. There are a lot of video converter programs available and one can be confused about what works best.



It is really very important to get the best video Converter in the market and by reading “the best”, one must understand many key points



1- A lot of video formats are not supported by many converters and it is important to have the one that not only supports all the available formats, but also can be updated in the future, as new video formats will always be created. Wondershare Video Converter Platinum, not only is an All in One tool to convert all the available video formats today, but it also provides a free lifetime update.



2- Video files are mostly very large, especially in HD version like Blu-ray and converting them may be a real hassle for many people, as they will need a long time to be converted. It even takes days for most video converters to complete 1 task. Wondershare Video Converter Platinum, not only converts several video/audio files at one time, but it also provides 6X faster conversion speeds boosted with Intel, CoreTM, NVIDIA, CUDATM and AMD.



3- Video converting tools are very differently coded and completely different one from the other and it is important to have the opportunity to download a trial version, so one can have his personal experience before purchasing. Many video converters are available for trial, but with very limited converting capability. Bur Wondershare is available for instant download of the trial version with full properties.



4- Many people are not comfortable with the use of all those tools,they may not have any experience even in recognizing the available video formats and this is where Wondershare Video Converter comes handy, as it is built to be user-friendly. It is a tool that can complete the conversion process with 2 clicks and in the same time it has many properties and features, something that makes it a beast tool in the hand of an advanced user.



Wondershare Video Converter supports not only windows but also Mac. Before purchasing this wonderful tool, it is very handy to visit wondersharevideoconverterultimate.com and benefit by reading real user reviews and have an idea about the overall estimation.



