Wondershare Video Editor Works as a VOB Video Merger

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Most of the large files such as movies come in a series of VOB files. In order to use it in iDVD or any other applications, users need to merge these files to a single one. How to merge VOB files? It is a common question asked by many users. Wondershare gives an answer to this with the launch of their new product Wondershare Video Editor. It is an all-in-one application to merge the VOB files. Wondershare Video Editor is available for both Mac version and Windows version. The product can be found online on wondershare.com.



Wondershare Video Editor is a home video editing software having a special editing feature that seamlessly stitches music and text, video clips and can apply effects together. Thus it allows the making of a professional home movie in just a few minutes. “Got a home video with shifting camera angles and need to make it flow? Video Editor intelligently seeks and splits these scene changes, so you can build your story right.” says the company. Videos are split into different segments by smart scene detection. It helps to merge the VOB files more quickly and easily.



Apart from making a merged video file, the new complete file can directly burn to a DVD. It is an easy three step procedure where the user can merge the files by dragging and arranging them in the correct order. After the last process, the user can either export the complete VOB video or it can be burned into DVD. This can be easily done on following the step by step tutorial on the website.



The merged movies can be shared on YouTube, Facebook, TV, iPhone and many more. The videos can be personalized by adding intro and credit scenes. Retouch the photos and videos with rich titles, filters, animations and transitions. A free trial of version 3.1.2 is available for Windows platform in the website. The Mac users can access the free trial of video editor of version 2.5.0. This app is the best choice for merging the VOB files for a playable DVD, thus simplifying the work.



About Wondershare.com

Wondershare.com is the website of the consumer software developer and publisher of China, Wondershare. This website acts as an interface between consumers and the company. The company provides information on their products and services through this website. Recently announced is a new product, Wondershare Video Editor that acts as a VOB video merger. The company came into establishment on 2003 and is a rich source of software applications.



