Wondershare's PDF Tool to Edit PDF File on Mac

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Wondershare PDF Editor for Mac is a professional text editing tool that allows Mac users to edit PDF on Mac as easily as they would on any other format such as Word Processor. The application has been launched by Wondershare, a leading producer in consumer software.



The company website offers detailed instructions on how to edit a PDF on Mac and more specifically on how to use the Wondershare PDF Editor to edit PDF text in Mac Mountain Lion and Mac OS X Lion. After launching the application the PDF file to be edited must be opened. To modify the text users can select the Touch up tool available in the tool bar. Similarly, to add text there is the option to “Add Text” in the tool bar. The software is easy to install and even simpler to use on a regular basis.



The application comes with a simple interface and assists users to edit files quickly and efficiently. Unlike the PDF converter that primarily converts PDF files to MS Word, Excel, Rich text, and plain text format that allow for easy editing, the Wondershare PDF Editor for Mac makes it possible for users to insert, delete text, and correct typos immediately and directly.



The Wondershare PDF Editor for Mac has been well received and there are a number of reviews that testify to it. As one of its users, reviews it, “I am a teacher and I've recommended it to my students for reading and annotating PDF files. Compared with other PDF software, this one is much easier to use and it is cheaper.”



Wondershare is a reputed provider in high quality software similar to the Wondershare PDF Editor for Mac. The company is situated in Shenzhen, China and was initially established in 2003. Since then the company has been dedicated to provide a 100% customer satisfaction rate by offering superior quality products and customer support services.



As the website explains, “With the booming development of Chinese economy, Wondershare has been exceptionally granted by the governmental preferential policies in terms of software industry, which include tax privileges and government supports. Moreover, the abundant software talent resource in China is also a great power for Wondershare’s fast development.” The company is certified by The Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China as a National High Tech Enterprise.



To know more about how to edit a PDF file on Mac visit http://www.wondershare.com/howtos/edit-pdf-text-on-mac.html



About Wondershare

Wondershare is a leading enterprise in high quality consumer software products. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. It was initially established in the year 2003 and since then has been geared towards offering its services as a consumer software developer on an international scale.



Media Contact:

Jane Shew

ShenZhen (Headquarter)

FLOOR 8 , Block A, TCL Building, Gaoxin Ave.1.S., Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province

P.R. China 518057

Phone: +86-755-8611-7717

Fax: +86-755-8611-7737

Email: support@wondershare.com

Website: http://www.wondershare.com/