WONPET Announces New Arrival of Dog Winter Clothes & Accessories

Guangzhou, TongHe -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- The web store of WONPET now brings a new collection of wholesale pet supplies for the winter 2013. All these new products are high-quality products and are available at wholesale prices. According to the website, these new clothes and accessories will provide dogs and pets with the much-needed warmth and comfort and at the same time will help them to look more charming and beautiful.



The web store reveals that the new collection offers a wide range of products including dog clothes, shoes, collars, leashes, dog bed, and a variety of accessories and toys. With their new collection, the web store assures to offer the desired quality products to meet each customer’s requirements. Moreover, they also offer attractive discounts to the customers, enabling them to buy quality pet products at affordable prices.



According to the site, the new Wholesale Dog Clothes offer a host of unique designs that have been conceptualized for the pet owners who want their dogs to look charming and attractive. They have used high quality materials in preparing these clothes so that dogs will experience a great degree of comfort while wearing these clothes. The design and materials are chosen in a manner so that dogs will remain safe and feel the desired warmth in the chilly winter season.



The wholesale pet supplier maintains that their new collection offers a complete range, from wholesale dog collars to dog beds, allowing a pet owner to provide a completely new makeover to their dogs. According to the spokesperson for the website, people often pay much attention to the overall look and living conditions of their dogs and other pets. This is the reason why the online store has come up with the latest designs that they will find pretty desirable for giving a new look to their dogs.



The online store WONPET maintains that by bringing this new collection, they are trying to help customer find quality pet supplies at affordable prices. Moreover, people always want to provide a desired level of comfort and warmth to their dogs during the winter season and the new arrivals will help them achieve this goal. One can glimpse through their new collection by visiting the website http://www.wonpet.com/ .



About WONPET

This online store provides various accessories for pets at wholesale rates, such as dog clothes, shoes, socks, leash, collars, toys etc. WONPET has been offering pet supplies for last six years. It commits to producing and selling high quality products for the pet owners and helps in creating an effective online shopping experience.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: 86-20-87-282878

Email: info@wonpet.com

Website: http://www.wonpet.com/