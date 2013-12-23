WONPET Announces New Christmas Wholesale Pet Supplies & Wholesale Winter Dog Clothes

TongHe, Guangzhou -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Pets and dogs are often like a family member and this is the reason why they also deserve new clothes and accessories on festivals or celebration times such as Christmas. Keeping these facts in concern, the leading online supplier of pet products, WONPET now brings a new collection of wholesale pet supplies that people can purchase to spread the festivity of Christmas among these innocent pets who are also like a family member. The web store brings a host of new colorful designs that will make dogs and pets more adorable this Christmas.



The wonderful collection of Wholesale Dog Clothes, shoes and accessories are available at one place, and they have pet supplies for all types of dogs. Dog owners can find a wide variety of clothes for their dogs from different species and in various sizes. The designers of the web store maintain that till last year, it used to be very challenging for pet owners to find the perfect clothes to help their pets don a different look during the Christmas time, but now they have made it possible to find good quality and designer clothes for dogs and other pets.



They maintain that these clothes are highly durable and comfortable besides being highly attractive and charming. The clothes are also warm and cozy, perfect for the winter season. Moreover, all these products are available at wholesale prices and pet owners can enjoy a host of cost-saving deals during the Christmas time.



Moreover, they have also added a variety of wholesale dog collars that are meant to offer an exciting look to a dog. Available in attractive colors and designs, these dog collars can offer a more appealing look to a cute dog and these would be appropriately matching with the new attire that one would purchase from WONPET. The online seller has always been in the forefront when it comes to offer new designs and high quality products for dogs and pets and these new collections are emerging as a popular offering during the Christmas time. To glimpse through their new collections, one may visit the website http://www.wonpet.com/ .



About WONPET

This online store provides various accessories for pets at wholesale rates, such as dog clothes, shoes, socks, leash, collars, toys etc. WONPET has been offering pet supplies for last six years. It commits to producing and selling high quality products for the pet owners and helps in creating an effective online shopping experience.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: 86-20-87-282878

Email: info@wonpet.com

Website: http://www.wonpet.com/