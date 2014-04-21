Wonpet Company Limited Offers Its Online Wholesale Store for Full Range of Pet Products

Guangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Animals can be the best friend of man. In fact, some animals are so friendly with humans that they are categorized as pet animals. Dogs are one of such species of animals that humans have tamed for ages. Such useful and faithful animals deserve due care and affection of their owners. Wonpet Company Limited makes sure that no pet owner ever runs short of pet supplies. Wonpet Company Limited specializes in wide range of wholesale pet supplies. It is a Chinese company based in Guangzhou. Its online store sells apparels, collars and leads, toys and pet care products. The company has more than 6 years of experience in the pet products wholesale industry.



Wonpet has wide range of products. There are clothes for all seasons, namely, spring, summer, autumn and winter. Besides, one can find psychological pants, shoes, socks and accessories. While apparels take care of the necessary requirement, there is enough provision for fun and entertainment. wholesale pet toys made of rubber, plush, latex, rope and plastic can be purchased at Wonpet for continuous enjoyment of pet friend company. Taking proper care of pet is the most important responsibility of every pet owner especially because animals cannot verbally describe their condition. Wonpet recognizes the necessity and supplies varieties of beds and cushions, pet carrier bags, food containers and pet grooming items.



The wholesale dog apparel and other pet related products supplied by Wonpet are produced by some of the renowned manufacturers in the market. The names that deserve mention include Bobo, Madame Pooch, ACL, Ansonpet, Misspets, Peppets, Petcare, Dobaz, Ispet, etc. The association of Wonpet with the top brands is evidence of the commitment of the company towards high-quality pet products. Its wholesale and retail nature makes it equally useful for both businesses and individual customers.



Wonpet Company Limited has been involved in import since 2002. The long existence of the company in the industry has helped it expand its connection with other businesses in the industry. Some of the third party e-commerce such as Amazon and Ebay also hoist products of Wonpet. The company supplies pet products to 36 countries throughout the World. The shipping cost is calculated on the basis of weight of the ordered commopdity, which is shipped via HK Post and EMS for regular delivery and via UPS, FedEx and DHL for international express delivery. Items that are broken or damaged during the transit can be returned to obtain refund. The online shopping platform of Wonpet is efficient and has complete information regarding everything. Besides, the company has full-time customer support too.



About Wonpet Company Limited

Website: http://www.wonpet.com

Wonpet Company Limited is an online retailer and wholesaler of wide range of pet products such as dog apparels, pet care products, dog toys and collars and leads. It is established in Guanzhou and has been in pet products business for more than 6 years.



For Media Contact:

Company: Wonpet Online Wholesale Pet Supplies Store

Address:No.518, Yunhui Mansion YunJing Lu

City, State, Country: TongHe, Guangzhou, CHINA

Phone: 86 20 87282878

Email Id: info@wonpet.com

Website: http://www.wonpet.com