WONPET Online Store Offers Thrilling, Amazing & Wholesale Pet Supplies

TongHe, Guangzhou -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- The website WONPET offers an easy access to a large variety of pet supplies at reasonable rates. WONPET provides a wide range of Wholesale Pet Supplies including dog coats, dog collars, necklace, dog shoes, retractable leash, clips, food containers, carriers and bag, dog socks, dog dress and pants, knitted pet toys, jumpers and many more. One can save a lot of time and energy by taking advantage of this online facility of purchasing pet supplies without any hassles and with great comfort. Almost all the pet products are available at a price less than $50 and they offer a huge cost-saving.



The website affirms that they offer the finest quality Wholesale Dog Clothes designed especially keeping the needs of the dog owners in mind. The materials used for the clothes are cotton and nylon. The features include warm and comfortable, lovely designs and attractive buttons, colourful and stylish, waterproof, windproof, interesting patterns, soft fabric, and amazing theme designs. Some dresses do have pockets on the back and many more such features that make these clothes more desirable.



One can grab clothes for pets from WONPET with knitted letters pattern and generous styles. The fabric allows the pet to be comfortable due to the softness, warmth and coziness. Hooded coats can also be availed in bright colours and attractive designs. One can choose and select from so many options available online at highly competitive prices. The hooded jackets are usually padded with cotton fabric giving comfort to the pet.



According to the website, WONPET provides attractive, amazing as well as Wholesale Dog Collars. This product can be obtained in varied colours and with the finest quality leather material. It includes certain features such as good durability and flexibility, tensile strength, metal plated buckles, offering ease and comfort, in accordance to the neck size of the pet. These are stylish and fashionably designed with good look and smooth texture. Available at a reasonable price, the collars are great for use in all weathers and are highly resistant to odours and stains. One can grab more detailed info about these products by visiting the website http://www.wonpet.com/ .



About WONPET

This online store provides various accessories for pets at wholesale rates, such as dog clothes, shoes, socks, leash, collars, toys etc. WONPET has been offering pet supplies for last six years. It commits to producing and selling high quality products for the pet owners and helps in creating an effective online shopping experience.



For Media Enquiry

Telephone: 86-20-87-282878

Email: info@wonpet.com

Website: http://www.wonpet.com/