Wood Based Panel Market Revenue, Demand, Share, Size : Global Industry Analysis and Research Report 2027 : Georgia-Pacific, Kastamonu Entegre, Norbord, EGGER Group

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- The global Wood Based Panel market is forecast to reach USD 259.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing a surge in demand, due to the properties offered by the product, such as durability and strength, along with a low-cost factor. The product is used in cladding, ceiling, roofing, furniture, and flooring applications. New players entering the market have focused on making unique and advanced products, which leads to increasing demand for the product.



Countries worldwide, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, are making considerable investments in the construction industry. An increase in the number of public-private partnerships for developing the construction industry is also being seen, especially in countries like China, Saudi Arabia, and India. This is expected to drive the demand for the Wood Based Panel market, as the product finds extensive applications in the construction industry.



The product is made from raw materials, such as timber and fiber wood, which are procured from log merchants, recycled fiber brokers, and sawmills. Fluctuations in the supply, as well as prices of raw materials, are expected to hamper the market demand. Increasing concerns regarding the emissions of formaldehyde, total organic carbon, and dust are also likely to lead to a decline in product consumption, thereby reducing the demand for Wood Based Panel.



Get a Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3251



Companies considered and profiled in this market study.

- Georgia-Pacific

- Kastamonu Entegre

- Norbord Inc

- EGGER Group

- Starbank Panel Products Ltd.

- SGS Industrial Services

- Dare Panel Group Co., Ltd.

- Kronospan Limited

- Klenk Holz GmbH and Robin Wood



Further key findings from the report suggest

- The Offline Segment occupied 75.8% of the market share in 2019. This is because consumers like to physically examine the product before buying, to make sure it fits their requirements.

- In terms of Application, Packaging is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.7%. This is because the product offers high strength and impact resistance. This makes it ideal for packaging material, even in long-distance transportation. It is recyclable, which is leading to the replacement of non-recyclable materials, such as plastics, being replaced by Wood Based Panels.

- Softboard is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period. This is due to the properties it offers, such as prevention against cold and overheating. They also act as an acoustic barrier against noise transfer. These provide easy to install capabilities.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Wood Based Panel market on the basis of product, distribution channel, application, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Plywood

- Hardboard

- Softboard

- Oriented Strand Board

- Particleboard

- High Density Fiberboard

- Medium Density Fiberboard



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Offline Stores

- Online Stores



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Packaging

- Construction

- Furniture



Get Discount on the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3251



The report offers:

- An in-depth overview of the Wood Based Panel market landscape.

- Assessment of the global industry trends for the historical period of 2017-2018, the current year 2019-2020, and a forecast estimation for the period 2020-2027

- Overview of the company profiles and product portfolios

- R&D advancements and technological developments in the Wood Based Panel industry.

- Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and risks

- Study of the market in terms of revenue and product consumption patterns



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Wood Based Panel Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Wood Based Panel Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing Furniture Industry

Continued….



Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/wood-based-panel-market



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of the clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.



About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



Related Report:

1. Dietary Supplements Market Demand

2. Field Service Management Market Growth

3. Adhesives and Sealants Market Forecast

4. Engine Brake Market Share 2021

5. Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Analysis

6. Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Demand