Wood Chipping in Australia - New Market Report Now Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Knock on wood: Industry revenue struggles to return to growth as Japan recovers
Wood Chipping in Australia
Firms in this industry produce softwood and hardwood woodchips. The majority of these woodchips is exported to Japan, with a smaller proportion used in Australia's paper and paper products manufacturing industries.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Gunns Limited, South East Fibre Exports Pty Ltd
