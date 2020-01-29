Wood Pellets Market – A Multi-Billion Dollar Market Identifying Hidden Gems

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Wood Pellets Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Wood Pellets Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Wood Pellets. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Enviva (United States), Pinnacle (Canada), Innogy (RWE) (Germany), Graanul Invest Group (Estonia), Canfor (United States), General Biofuels (United States), Pacific BioEnergy (Canada), PFEIFER (Austria), Viridis Energy (Canada) and Westervelt (United States).



Definition:

Wood pellets is the product which is obtained by recycling the timber and forest residues into clean, renewable biomass fuel. Due to increasing government spending on renewable energy for power generation is expected to stimulate the market development. Moreover, wood pellets help reduce the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) and carbon emissions, which is likely to augment their usage, thereby boosting market growth.



Market Drivers

- Rising demand for cleaner and renewable sources for power generation

- Instability in fossil fuel prices

- Need for cleaner and renewable sources of power generation



Market Trend

- Increasing R&D activities to develop innovative manufacturing procedures for wood pellets



Restraints

- Increasing integration among timber industries towards pelletization



Opportunities

- Several policies and agreements, such as the Kyoto Protocol, the Paris Agreement of COP21, and the American Clean Energy and Security Act, are undertaken



The Global Wood Pellets Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Black Pellet, White Pellet, Industry Segmentation, Thermal Energy (Heat), Power Generation), Application (Power Plants, Residential Heating, Commercial Heating, Combined Heat and Power (CHP)), Nature of wood pellet (Premium wood pellets, Standard wood pellets, Food-grade wood pellets)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Wood Pellets Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Wood Pellets market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Wood Pellets Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Wood Pellets

Chapter 4: Presenting the Wood Pellets Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Wood Pellets market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Wood Pellets Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Wood Pellets Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



