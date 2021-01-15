Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Wood preservatives are products that control wood degradation that occurs due to decay or fungal rot, or molds, among others. Wood preservatives are witnessing an exponential demand in applications such as fire protection, field treatment, landscaping, decking, and framing lumber. The global Wood Preservatives Market is predicted to garner a market valuation of USD 1,899.8 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0%, according to a recent report by Emergen Research.



Key market participants include: - Lanxess, Lonza, Koppers, Troy Corporation, BASF Wolman GmbH, Remmers Gruppe AG, Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co., Copper Care Wood Preservatives, Inc., KMG Chemicals, and Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.



To Know More About Wood Preservatives Market Get Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/433



Market Drivers



The expanding construction of residential and non-residential buildings such as healthcare institutions and academic institutions is the primary market driver. The construction sector's rising expenses are anticipated to boost the demand for wood preservatives, thereby augmenting the market growth.



Wood preservatives reduce replacement costs, increase the life of wood, and enable efficient utilization of forest resources, expanding the market demand. Extensive research and development activities for the production of new preservatives with high efficacy and low toxicity is further anticipated to contribute to market growth. Escalating government initiatives and augmenting expenses for improved infrastructure development are expected to bolster the market's growth.



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial



Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Solvent-based Wood Preservatives

Water-based Wood Preservatives

Oil-based Wood Preservatives



More Insights on this report, Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry-form/433



Regional Analysis



In 2019, North America accounted for a significant share of the market and is anticipated to retain its leading position. This growth can be attributed to the increasing requirement for bio-based wood preservatives to reduce environmental degradation caused by wood chemicals. The rising government investments in advanced infrastructure are expected to boost the market demand in the region. Moreover, the presence of significant manufacturers is further promoting market growth.



In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analyzed the following regions-



North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Directly Purchase/Place an Order for a copy of this research report at https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/433



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Wood Preservatives Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Wood Preservatives Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Demand for natural wood preservatives



4.2.2.2. Rise in construction activities in the emerging economies



4.2.2.3. Increasing need to protect the wood from decaying



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Stringent regulations regarding conservation of natural resources



4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Wood Preservatives Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Commercial



5.1.2. Residential



5.1.3. Industrial



Chapter 6. Wood Preservatives Market By Formulation Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



6.1. Formulation Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Solvent-Based Wood Preservatives



6.1.2. Water-Based Wood Preservatives



6.1.3. Oil-Based Wood Preservatives



To Be Continued…!



Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wood-preservatives-market

Some Trending Reports From Emergen Research:



Virtual Diagnostics Market Size To Be Worth USD 1,512.2 Million by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 15.0% | Emergen Research



Anti-Aging Devices Market Size To Be Worth USD 14.22 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



Mobile Medical Apps Market Size Worth USD 17.61 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 22.9% | Emergen Research



Isoflavones Market Size To Be Worth USD 45.22 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 12.9% | Emergen Research



Farm Management Software and Services Market To Be Worth USD 3,015.5 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research



Asthma Spacers Market Size To Be Worth USD 2.38 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 3.4% | Emergen Research



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs