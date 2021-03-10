Wood Preservatives Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- wood preservatives market is expected to reach value of USD 1,899.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing need to control wood degradation issues caused by decay or fungal rot, molds, sap stain, and wood-destroying insects.



Growth of the construction industry led by the rising expenditure on construction activities in developing economies is projected to drive the demand for wood preservatives during the forecast period. The rising necessity to increase service life of wood and to reduce the need for frequent replacements of wood, causing addition to deforestation, has led to the rising adoption of wood preservatives.



The global Wood Preservatives market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.



Key market participants include Lanxess, Lonza, Koppers, Troy Corporation, BASF Wolman GmbH, Remmers Gruppe AG, Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co., Copper Care Wood Preservatives, Inc., KMG Chemicals, and Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.



The global Wood Preservatives market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial



Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Solvent-based Wood Preservatives

Water-based Wood Preservatives

Oil-based Wood Preservatives



Major Geographies Covered in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Wood Preservatives Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Wood Preservatives Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Demand for natural wood preservatives



4.2.2.2. Rise in construction activities in the emerging economies



4.2.2.3. Increasing need to protect the wood from decaying



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Stringent regulations regarding conservation of natural resources



4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Wood Preservatives Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Commercial



5.1.2. Residential



5.1.3. Industrial



Chapter 6. Wood Preservatives Market By Formulation Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



6.1. Formulation Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Solvent-Based Wood Preservatives



6.1.2. Water-Based Wood Preservatives



6.1.3. Oil-Based Wood Preservatives



Chapter 7. Wood Preservatives Market Regional Outlook



Continue…!



