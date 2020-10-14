Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- The Global Wood Pulp Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report describes various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. It provides an in-depth study of the Wood Pulp market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



Inquire here to avail discount on this report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04071969148/global-floor-coatings-market-research-report-2020/inquiry?mode=69



Top Key Players in the Global Wood Pulp Market: Stora Enso (FI), Fibria (BR), RGE (SG), Sappi (ZA), UMP (FI), ARAUCO (CL), CMPC (CL), APP (SG), Metsa Fibre (FI), Suzano (BR), IP (US), Resolute (CA), Ilim (RU), Domtar (US), Nippon Paper (JP), Mercer (CA), Eldorado (BR), Cenibra (BR), Oji Paper (JP), Ence (ES), Canfor (CA), West Fraser (CA), SCA (SE), Chenming (CN), Sun Paper (CN), Yueyang (CN), Yongfeng (CN), Huatai (CN)



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bleached Pulp

Unbleached Pulp



Market segment by Application, split into

Printing and Writing Paper

Tissue Paper

Others



Key Market Trends



Rising Consumer Demand for Tissue Paper Products is Driving the Market



Increasing global demand, along with the consumption of tissue paper, which is basically used in the kitchen, toilet and household, is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The United States is the largest consumer of tissue paper in the world, on average, 25 kg of tissue is consumed per person per year. Approximately 37% of this consumption occurs through a kitchen towel. Canada has 24% of the world's boreal forest and is one of the largest pulp and paper market in the world. This country produces large amounts of raw materials, to satisfy demand at both domestic and international level.



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Wood Pulp market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04071969148/global-floor-coatings-market-research-report-2020?mode=69



Canada is the Largest Producer



Canada is the largest producer of wood pulp, globally, due to the presence of coniferous forests, which provide the raw material for the paper industry. Some paper mills in Canada face challenges, due to rising production costs and increasing competition from manufacturers of pulp and paper from the southern United States and Scandinavia, which resulted in conversion and closure of pulp and paper mills.



Table of Contents:



Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the Wood Pulp market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the Wood Pulp market based on production and revenue.



Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets to which the research study relates. Prices and key players in addition to production and consumption in each regional market are discussed.



Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the Wood Pulp market.



Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the Wood Pulp market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.



Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approach used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.



Buy Full Reports:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/04071969148?mode=su?mode=69



Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.



Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Market Insights Reports



Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687



Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com