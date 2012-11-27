Wood Stairs Leads the Way in Manufacturing and Installation of Stair Parts

Saint George, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Stairs are so commonplace that people often forget that even a simple staircase is a hidden architectural marvel. In many buildings, staircases form the focal point of the space, with spiral staircases lending grandeur and switchback stairs creating an Escher-like feel of the slightly surreal. WoodStairs.com has been making stair parts industry news since their online launch in the 90’s. For the last 25 years, long before they added the .com, Wood Stairs was the American stair industry leader in innovative installation and manufacturing techniques and stair parts. WoodStairs.com continues to dominate the online market revolution with a website packed with new features, products and services.



“Wood Stairs” has become only a partial description of their products and services because their site went online over a decade before the versatility of wrought iron and other materials had been recognized. Currently their website offers virtually every conceivable part used in the construction of stairways and balustrades and in all available wood species, wrought iron and more. Of course the excitement in their field is in the ever evolving nature of this architectural feature and the only way for Wood Stairs to remain at the top is to continually lead the advances. With three locations totalling over 25,000 square feet of manufacturing facilities and warehousing, they currently stock over a million dollars in inventory. If however, their customers are unable to find that perfect piece among the thousands of parts on their website, Wood Stairs’ resources allow them to locate or manufacture virtually any stair or railing component in all available wood species, wrought iron and a variety of other materials. Whether this is a custom baluster or newel post, an exotic wood species, a complete pre-fabricated staircase, or anything in between there is virtually no limit to their abilities in their field. While stairs are the foundation it is the great variety of wood and wrought iron balusters, handrails, newel posts, treads & risers and mouldings that makes this feature so uniquely customizable and exciting.



WoodStairs’ confidence in their industry-leading products is a result of the fact that they manufacture the vast majority of their wood components in house instead of importing from overseas, and their online outlet allows them to offer a price-match guarantee, promising to beat the next best quote by at least 5%. They believe their American craftsmanship gives customers a unique product that will last the test of time while making a definitive statement of style and design.



A spokesperson for the company explained the functionality and purpose of their website, “The construction of our site had to mirror the same care and attention to detail, as well as the extraordinary variety that the company itself provides to its clients when dealing with the products themselves. The images are critical to help insure our customers can see exactly what the products look like, not just in isolation but as part of the system. The dynamic content gallery provides a portfolio of just some of luxuriant looks these parts can achieve. Another way our site mirrors our company is that it is always changing and evolving to insure we remain at the forefront of our industry’s advancements. StairBuilder is our latest innovation. This state of the art tool allows users to create a visual mock-up of their stairs and balustrade, customizing stringers, posts, handrails, balusters and even stain and wall colors. We welcome our customer’s feedback as we continue to improve this and other aspects of our site. This will further our efforts to change the way the industry works with the benefit of the latest technologies, streamlining and increasing the accuracy of buying and installing stairs and banisters. ”



With over 10 years of experience in online sales following more than 25 years in the stair and balustrade industry, Wood Stairs has long been recognized as a leader in the field. Founded as an installation company, they began manufacturing their own components very quickly: their roots as a stair and balustrade installation company give them a huge advantage over brick and mortar competitors and online counterparts. For more information please visit: http://www.woodstairs.com/