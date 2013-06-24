Woodbridge Kids Dentistry Offers Two New Dental Services

Vaughan, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Woodbridge Kids Dentistry, a complete specialty pediatric dental care center, has added soft tissue laser treatments and Zirconium ceramic primary tooth crowns to its existing dental services. LASER, which is an acronym for Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation, is a versatile, safe and effective alternative to traditional dental treatment methods while Zirconium is considered the best material if you’re looking for durable, metal-free and natural looking tooth crown at a significantly lower cost than all-porcelain crowns.



Soft Tissue Semiconductor Laser



Soft tissue semiconductor laser is one of the various types of dental lasers currently available. Soft tissue laser has been successfully used in the following dental procedures: maxillary lip-tie, lingual tongue-tie (particularly for newborns with difficulty in nursing), exposure of unerupted teeth, biopsies, frenectomy, herpes labialis (cold sores), gingivectomy, canker sores, phase three orthodontics, gingival recontouring and mandibular frenum revision.



Soft tissue laser is becoming popular in pediatrics dentistry because there is often no need for local anesthetic. In the case of newborns who are tongue tied and have difficulty nursing, soft tissue laser treatment does not even need topical anesthetic. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning on the commonly used topical anesthetic, benzocaine gels, liquids or sprays which may cause the potentially fatal methemoglobinemia, a disorder in which the amount of oxygen carried through the blood stream is greatly reduced. Benzocaines are usually prescribed for teething pain relief.



Another benefit of laser dental treatment is that there is very minimal if any post-operative pain and very quick healing. Again, quick healing is especially important in neonates because after a tongue-tie freeing procedure, they are able to start nursing right away.



Zirconium Ceramic Primary Tooth Crowns



Zirconia crown is the latest addition to the types of dental crowns offered by Woodbridge Kids Dentistry.While stainless steel is still the best in terms of durability and fit and white resin has improved the esthetics of stainless crowns, the metal-free zirconia crown is the more esthetically pleasing option for dental patients. Zirconia is very durable and has a translucent, natural teeth appearance suitable for pediatric patients.



Zirconia crown is your chance to regain your child’s natural smile without the bulky "Chiclet" look of other restorations. However, Zirconia crowns are more technique sensitive than stainless steel and may require additional time to fit. Visit Woodbridge Kids Dentistry to see if Zirconia crown is the best option for you.



About Woodbridge Kids Dentistry

Woodbridge Kids Dentistry is a complete specialty pediatric dental care center, treating patients from York Region, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Toronto, Dufferin/Peel and the surrounding areas. Our group of pediatric dentists, orthodontist and medical anesthetists allow us to provide a complete, comprehensive pediatric specialty treatment in one convenient location.



Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays & Fridays: 9am to 5pm

Wednesdays: 8am to 5pm

Saturdays & Sundays: Closed

(905) 264 – 1KID or email us at info@woodbridgekids.com.