Woodbury Common Shopping Tour Provides Luxury Transportation to the Largest Shopping Outlet on the East Coast

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Creating a sense of comfort from the first mile Woodbury Common Shopping Tour offers luxury transportation to Woodbury Common Premium Outlet New York.



Not by any means a regular transportation service in New York City, Woodbury Common Shopping Tour provides clients with the optimum of convenience and comfort for a stellar trip to the mall. Serving all five boroughs and three airports in New York City the shopping tour provides private transportation in luxury late model vehicles to the largest outlet on the East Coast, Woodbury Common Premium Outlets New York. With their client’s enjoyment a top priority the transportation company plans a trip that begins at the hotel’s doorstep. From there clients are driven to a custom designed shopping tour with their personal style and interests in mind.



Victor Bertrand, President and Owner of Woodbury Common Shopping Tour said of his company’s attention to detail, “It’s our pleasure to serve our clients with the best day of shopping possible. We manage the traffic, design the trip around their personal wardrobe preferences, and give them Walkie Talkies to communicate with us throughout the day so we can come and get their shopping bags. They need to be free to shop unencumbered. We take private luxury very seriously.”



Approximately a one hour drive from the city, Woodbury Common Shopping Tour suggests a pick up time of 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday to take advantage of the best crowd-free shopping. The private transportation Woodbury Common tour lasts a total of eight hours and available vehicles range from sedans to full-sized vans that seat up to ten passengers. Offering VIP discount coupons and a Woodbury Outlet Shopper’s Guide the Woodbury Common Shopping Tour has thought of every detail for the ultimate in convenience, luxury and time-saving advantages.



About Woodbury Common Shopping Tour

Woodbury Common Shopping Tour was founded in 2009 to transport shoppers to the largest outlet mall on the East Coast, Woodbury Common Premium Outlets New York. The transportation company offers the optimum in comfort via late model luxury sedans, limousines, mini and full-sized vans for what is approximately a 100 mile ride round trip.