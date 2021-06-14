Wooden Cable Reel Manufacturers Supply New and Recycled Reels for the Wire and Cable Industry

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2021 -- Reel-Logix has been based in Houston for over 28 years, servicing Houston Reels and Texas Reels local requests, as well as the surrounding states. There are many factors to consider when determining which reels are required. How much of the material needs to be transported? How heavy will the product be? Can it be coiled tightly around a reel, as some materials like delicate fiber optic cables for instance may not be able to be loaded for transport in the same way a more resilient rubbing tubing can be handled? Not all materials are as flexible as each other, and the product integrity may be jeopardized if the material is wound too tightly.



The properties of the material to be transported are not the only factors to consider. The expected duration of the storage time, as well as the conditions the reel will be stored in, becomes a factor. If a wooden reel is used, they are known to warp over time and are more likely to degrade outside when compared to steel reels. Plywood reels, the most economical of which are manufactured using softwood plywood, are generally the least durable and are primarily used non-returnable, lightweight packaging for put-ups of wire including ferrous wire, cable, rope, tape, and chain products. Ranging in size from 8" to 48" in diameter, Reel-Logix offers same-day shipping on 12 available sizes, perfect when last-minute requirements change or an urgent project needs to be expedited. Moving on to more durable nailed wood reels, heavier wires, cables, and ropes are typical examples of the flexible product they are used for, with either returnable or non-returnable use cases. These nailed wood reels are available in standard sizes and they can also be customized for a particular unique request for their flange thickness, arbor hole, cable slot (start hole), and drive pin hole. Wood reels can be reused and recycled in order to save time, money, and natural resources. Used wood reels from Reel-Logix have been refurbished from previously utilized reels which were in like-new condition.



The reel recycling program reconditions reels so they can safely and securely carry products again, with all cable-bearing surfaces sanded and hardware tightened or replaced. With a strong focus on environmentally friendly practices and sustainability, Reel-Logix strives to find new ways to reduce waste while remaining practical and cost-effective. Higher disposal costs and landfill capacity concerns also drive the promotion of recycling reels. Some clients choose to spray their reels or attach a label to show it is recycled and that they are being environmentally responsible.



When wood reels are not adequate for a project, and a heavier duty solution is appropriate, steel cable reels are also available from Reel-Logix. Steel reels are not only favored for heavy-duty applications, they are the most durable and will not warp if the reel is to be stored for extended periods of time or shipped while exposed to the elements. Their initial cost is higher, but depending on the frequency of use and longevity of the reel's lifecycle, they are often the most logical choice. They can also be customized as tubular reels utilized for lightweight haulage of pipes or conduits, bespoke steel reels for take-up and take-off solutions, reels for heavy-duty manufacturing units, and corrugated and reusable designs for wire and cable applications.



Reel Logix are Steel and wooden cable reel manufacturers based in Texas, trusted by over 300 satisfied clients. Typically implementing reel sorting and repair services in combination with a reel removal/purchase program or an onsite program within high volume warehousing, total Reel management programs, performed onsite or offsite, total reel management programs are offered to look at logistics, inventory, audits, sourcing, and efficiency. Their consultancy services drive safety protocols as well as operational improvements.



About Reel-Logix Solutions

Reel-Logix Solutions is a Houston-based hybrid reel company, a steel and wooden cable reel manufacturer providing innovative reel products and cost-saving solutions to the wire and cable industry. As a leading recycler, importer, and manufacturer of steel reels, wooden reels, plywood reels, import reels, and cable reels, Reel-Logix is family-operated and has been in business for over 28 years. Proud members of the National Wooden Pallet and Container Association, their reel management services offer a one-stop for clients across Texas and the surrounding states. Lean manufacturing principles, quality checks, and audits dovetail with excellent customer service and the 24/7 commitment which can help deliver even when lead times are short. Recycled reels can be purchased at a reduced cost compared to new reels and the Eco-friendly process aligns with the commitment to clients, communities, and the environment. For Texas Reels, Houston Reels, and end-to-end reel solutions, contact Reel-Logix today.



Contact Details:



Online: https://www.reel-logix.com/

Email: sales@Reel-Logix.com

Arrange reel recycling program pickup: Call 713-369-3139 or email recovery@Reel-Logix.com

Phone: (281) 617-7444