New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Wooden Decking market was valued at USD 7.53 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8.34 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 1.9 %. This report covers the genre of building materials with specific focus on wooden decking. A deck is a flat surface capable of supporting weight, similar to a floor, but typically constructed outdoors. They are often elevated from the ground and are usually connected to buildings. Decks are, mainly, of three types namely, wooden decks, composite decks and PVC decks. Composite and PVC decks are decks produced using artificial materials such as plastics. However, they preserve the woody look. Wooden decks, as the name suggests, are decks made purely of wood.



Universal Forests Products, Weyerhaeuser, West Fraser Timber, Intefor Co., James Latham Plc and Mendocino Redwood Company. Intefor Co. dominates the market.



These decks are usually used for residential and non-residential interiors and constructions. The wooden decks are of several types such as, redwood, cedar, pressure treated lumber etc. These wooden decking now-a-days come in two forms namely, tiles and panels. Increasing demand of wooden decks for residential interiors has been increasing due to the increase in constructions. This is the major driving factor of the market. However, the growing environmental concerns and availability of alternatives act as the main restraining factors. They are predominantly used as rails and building materials. The continuous construction works has been encouraging this market as well.



Continuous developments is the developing and under developed countries results in a need for infrastructural development. Thus, there is a rising demand for wooden decks in developing countries.



The incessant rise in the demand for construction works as well as residential interiors has been a major driving factor in the market.



Factors such as fluctuations in wood and related material prices and availability of substitutes such as plastic decks and wood-polymer composite decks might restrict the growth of the market.



New decks on new houses plays a key role in changing the wooden decking landscape and is projected to grow at the second-highest rate during the forecast period.



Several technological developments and advancements have developed the quality of the wooden decks making them splinter resistant, rot resistant, durable and sustainable. This has furthermore encouraged demand for wooden decks.



The rising environmental awareness and the stringent governmental laws to protect the environment acts as a restraining factor for production. This discourages a large number of newer participants of the market.



Pressure treated decking type of wooden decking dominates the market and is expected to continue its growth at a CAGR of 1.7% due to its durability and stability. Redwood decking is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4%.



North America dominates the market with the largest market share, owing to the technological advancement and the abundant resources.



Europe is the second largest market because of the abundance of wood in the region.



Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth with a CAGR of 2.5% due to the availability of cheap labor and resources. The spiraling urbanization in the emerging economies of the region has resulted in an increase in the demand for wooden decks.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Wooden Decking market on the basis of type, application, end use, and region:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Redwood Decking

Cedar Decking

Pressure treated Decking

Others:

Mahogany

IPE (Brazilian Walnut)

Teak

Camaru



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Residential

Building Constructions

Infrastructures



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Residential

Non-residential:

Commercial

Patios

Docks

Hotels



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Rising need for construction works and residential repairs and remodeling



Chapter 4. Wooden Decking Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Wooden Decking Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Wooden Decking Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Wooden Decking Market Impact Analysis



4.4.1. Market driver analysis



4.4.1.1. Infrastructural developments in developing and under-developed countries



4.4.1.2. Advancements in products



4.4.2. Market restraint analysis



4.4.2.1. Growing demand for low maintenance products



4.5. Key opportunities prioritized



4.6. Wooden Decking Pricing Analysis



4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's



4.8. Wooden Decking PESTEL Analysis



Continued…



