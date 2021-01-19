Wooden Reels, Plywood Reels, and Steel Reels from Reel-Logix Make Up the Texas Region's Largest Selection and Inventory of Reels

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Based in Texas servicing Houston Reels and Texas Reels local requests, as well as the surrounding states, the Reel Recycling initiative, is available to customers across the continental U.S. Used wood reels and the reel recycling program focus on the sustainability of the products with the consideration of the environmental impact of the reel use. The added bonus of being able to reuse and refurbish wood reels and steel reels is that there are savings in time and cost, as well as the benefits to the planet like reduced landfill and the reduced demand for raw materials.



Planning ahead to reuse and recycle reels is sometimes not an option, especially when a new project crops up at the last minute or if the scope of a job suddenly expands. At times such as this, a quick turnaround or almost immediate delivery is the only way to satisfy the customer and meet the objectives. Reel Logix has the Texas Region's largest selection and inventory of reels including nailed wood reels. Reels are made in accordance with NEMA Class 1 Assembled Reels with sizes ranging in diameter from 20 inches to 50 inches in various thicknesses. Plywood reels are typically utilized for lightweight applications and are usually non-returnable. Smaller plywood reels, like the 12x12x6 plywood reel size, may be purchased with a fiber core and can have a reel tare weight, or unladen weight, of as little as 12lbs. Bigger plywood reels like the 24x24x14 reel size have wooden reel cores and a higher tare weight of about 35lbs. 2 ply flange reels with wooden cores with dimensions of 50x32x24 with a 1.75" flange thickness have a reel tare weight of 90lbs and their reel capacity is an impressive 3,000 lbs. In addition to the large inventory held at all times, new wooden reels with pine or hardwood as the raw material can be manufactured to customer specifications.



Painting and/or stenciling is available for branding the reels. Clients who recycle reels and use them multiple times often like to add an eco-friendly stencil to the reel.



Over 15 sizes of NEMA class reels are available for same-day shipping and the Reel Logix team of experts are on hand to help with not only the reels but also the logistics and solutions which can make each unique challenge run smoothly and cost-effectively, their end-to-end reel solutions are designed to leverage their products and expertise as a one-stop-shop for all reel requirements.



About Reel-Logix Solutions

Reel-Logix Solutions is a Houston-based hybrid reel company providing innovative reel products and cost-saving solutions to the wire and cable industry. As a leading recycler, importer, and manufacturer of steel reels, wooden reels, plywood reels, import reels, and cable reels, Reel-Logix is family operated and has been in business for over 28 years. Proud members of the National Wooden Pallet and Container Association, their reel management services offer a one-stop for clients across Texas and the surrounding states. Lean manufacturing principles, quality checks, and audits dovetail with excellent customer service and the 24/7 commitment which can help deliver even when lead times are short. Recycled reels can be purchased at a reduced cost compared to new reels and the Eco-friendly process aligns with the commitment to clients, communities, and the environment. For Texas Reels, Houston Reels, and end-to-end reel solutions, contact Reel-Logix today.



Contact Details:



Online: https://www.reel-logix.com/

Email: sales@Reel-Logix.com

Arrange reel recycling pickup: Call 713-369-3139 or email recovery@Reel-Logix.com

Phone: (281) 617-7444