Wooden Reels, Used Wood Reels, and Steel Reels from Reel-Logix Combine New Products with a Reel Recycling Program

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- Based in Houston, Reel-Logix Solutions is a hybrid reel company and solutions provider to wire and cable distributors. There will likely always be a requirement for new reels in a variety of materials; plywood reels, wooden reels, nailed wood reels, steel reels, and import reels, all of which need to be managed beyond the purchase agreement through to the logistics like handling, storage, and shipping. It makes sense for many clients to outsource this supply chain management to a company like Reel-Logix in order to minimize costs and guarantee a reliable service. There are also imaginative solutions to reducing costs such as purchasing Knocked Down (KD) wood reel kits which can be ordered in advance and then assembled later as they are needed. These kits take up significantly less storage space than assembled reels, reduce forklift activity, and are easy to keep track of when taking an inventory. The reduced logistics for the kits also ultimately contributes to a lower overall cost as logistics are simplified.



Once a job is complete, there are many benefits to looking at a Reel Recycling Program, the Reel-Logix award-winning 'Reel-Cycle Recycling Program' was established in 1992 and now reuses more than 50,000 reels annually. Although based in Texas servicing Houston Reels and Texas Reels local requests, as well as the surrounding states, the Reel Recycling initiative is available to customers across the continental U.S. In addition to the obvious advantages to the environment of recycling resources instead of using new materials for every project, there are other less obvious 'wins' which are evident when the details are studied such as the time and labor invested to break down used wood reels for disposal, the avoidance of disposal and landfill charges, the time saved in not having to identify a disposal site, and the clearing of space within a lot so it can be used for other materials. Reels can deteriorate quickly if not stored undercover, and there are restrictions for which reels are suitable to be recycled. Some of the main exclusions are reels in poor condition, some specially designed reels, reels with less than 24" diameter flanges, and disassembled reels. More information can be found on the Reel-Logix website.



About Reel-Logix Solutions

Reel-Logix Solutions is a Houston-based hybrid reel company providing innovative reel products and cost-saving solutions to the wire and cable industry. As a leading recycler, importer, and manufacturer of steel reels, wooden reels, plywood reels, import reels, and cable reels, Reel-Logix is family operated and has been in business for over 28 years. Proud members of the National Wooden Pallet and Container Association, their reel management services offer a one-stop for clients across Texas and the surrounding states. Lean manufacturing principles, quality checks, and audits dovetail with excellent customer service and the 24/7 commitment which can help deliver even when lead times are short. Recycled reels can be purchased at a reduced cost compared to new reels and the Eco-friendly process aligns with the commitment to clients, communities, and the environment. For Texas Reels, Houston Reels, and end-to-end reel solutions, contact Reel-Logix today.



Contact Details:



Online: https://www.reel-logix.com/

Email: sales@Reel-Logix.com

Phone: (281) 617-7444



Arrange reel recycling pickup: Call 713-369-3139 or email recovery@Reel-Logix.com